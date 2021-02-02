Aquafest organisers hopeful that summer event will go ahead after Covid-19 lockdown
This year's Ely Aquafest is still planned to go ahead as normal, with organisers saying the event will be "just what the city needs" after lockdown and Covid-19.
The Rotary Club of Ely and the Hereward Rotary Club have decided to plan to go ahead with Aquafest on Sunday July 4 - subject to government guidelines nearer the time.
Viv Doji, chair of the Rotary Aquafest Committee, said: "We feel that the city needs a boost after lockdown and the coronavirus, and that this might suit the bill.
"The event will have all the usual stalls and arenas with entertainment, and we hope, something extra-special.
"In place of a raffle, we will be holding a virtual duck race online, with some great prizes, but more of that later.
"The raft race is also back, so start getting your rafts ready.
"Should July be out of the question then perhaps September might be possible - but we'll have to see how things pan out."
Keep up to date via the Ely Aquafest Facebook page.
