New member joins the Rotary Club of Ely
PUBLISHED: 07:00 12 October 2019
Archant
The president of the Rotary Club of Ely, Mike Axford, has inducted another new member to the club.
New member John Jestin is the husband of an exsisting member, Harriot, having married on 'D' Day earlier this year. John is a fluent speaker in the Thai language and has a successful podcast series. He currently works in manufacturing whilst he also studies for an Open University degree in business studies. He is a keen motorcyclist and has worked with the Rotary/Interact as a volunteer in Thailand.