New member joins the Rotary Club of Ely

Rotary Club of Ely president Mike Axford has inducted new member John Jestin to the club Picture: MIKE COPPING. Archant

The president of the Rotary Club of Ely, Mike Axford, has inducted another new member to the club.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

You may also want to watch:

New member John Jestin is the husband of an exsisting member, Harriot, having married on 'D' Day earlier this year. John is a fluent speaker in the Thai language and has a successful podcast series. He currently works in manufacturing whilst he also studies for an Open University degree in business studies. He is a keen motorcyclist and has worked with the Rotary/Interact as a volunteer in Thailand.