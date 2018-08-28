Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Rotary Club of Ely thanks local people for helping to raise £14,000 for charities

PUBLISHED: 14:13 12 January 2019

Members of the Rotary Club of Ely

Members of the Rotary Club of Ely

Archant

The Rotary Club of Ely has thanked local people for their help in raising thousands of pounds for charities over the last year.

At the end of the last financial rotary year, the club reported that they had donated £14,224 to charities, with more than £10,000 going to local charities.

Some of the local charities who benefited were St John Ambulance, Centre 33, Ely Triathlon, Port Youth Group, Harbour School, Ely Rowing Club, Elysian Riding School, Arthur Rank Hospice Charity, Cambs CC Skills Award, 4th Dimension, Blood Runners, Pos +Ability, MS Therapy Centre, NARA and Rainbow pre-school.

Mike Copping, publicity officer at the Rotary Club of Ely, said: “We think you will agree that this is a wonderful contribution to the Ely area and we couldn’t have achieved this without the generosity of the people of Ely.

“Much of the funding donations came from Aquafest, which is the riverside extravaganza organised by the club together with the Ely Hereward Club and the renowned annual Christmas collection.”

Year 6 school leavers were given ‘Dictionaries for Life’ and children from Highfield School were taken to Wicksteed Park for the day.

The club also bought two Shelter Boxes to send overseas to help victims in major disaster areas.

If you would like to join the team of fundraisers, contact the club’s membership secretary, John Dennick, on 01353 662636 or email jdennick@btinternet.com

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Driver killed on A1303 near Bottisham after leaving the road and crashing into tree – the road is now closed

A man has been killed on the A1303 near Bottisham after colliding into a tree this morning (January 7). Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Soham teenager loses almost 10 stone and now loves clothes shopping, cycling and the gym

Catherine Garters of Soham lost 10 stone before her 18th birthday.

Ex football coach Kit Carson dies in car crash on first day of trial to face child sex offences

Former youth football coach Kit Carson accused of sexually abusing 11 boys under the age of 16 has died in a car crash. Pictured here in April 2018. Picture: PRESS ASSOCIATION

Fresh organic produce from local farmers available at new farm shop in Littleport

Fresh organic produce from local farmers available at new farm shop in Littleport. Picture: RICHARD TAYLOR

Ceiling that came crashing down in Ely sheltered housing block for the elderly still hasn’t been repaired SEVEN months on

Elderly residents left with no ceiling in Ely housing block. Picture: CHARLIE BISSETT

Latest from the Ely Standard

Rotary Club of Ely thanks local people for helping to raise £14,000 for charities

Members of the Rotary Club of Ely

LETTER: ‘I look forward to Mayor Palmer’s resignation!’

LETTER: ‘Our leaders are so grievously letting us down’

‘Our leaders are so grievously letting us down’, says Rod Read from Sutton Gault. Picture: PA

Ceiling that came crashing down in Ely sheltered housing block for the elderly still hasn’t been repaired SEVEN months on

Elderly residents left with no ceiling in Ely housing block. Picture: CHARLIE BISSETT

Ely in the forefront of planned day of action to overturn Brexit and keep the UK as part of the EU

Ely for Europe.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists