Published: 3:17 PM January 15, 2021

The Rotary Club of Ely has raised more than £3,000 thanks to donations towards their Christmas collections appeal.

The club said £3,252 was donated and that, after a small amount of expenditure, £2,924 will be distributed.

Mike Axford, group member, said: “We would like to wish everyone a happier new year and thank you for the support you gave to our Christmas collections.

“We would also like to thank Geoff Glover Van Sales & Hire, Ist Call Hire, Spotted in Ely, Tesco’s Ely, The Rotary Club of Ely Hereward and the Inner Wheel Club of Ely together with a small number of volunteers for all their support.

“Whilst we were disappointed not to be able to collect from house to house as usual, we were delighted with the response to our tour of the streets so that everyone could still see Father Christmas on his sleigh.

“For those who ventured out and to all those who visited our static collections, whilst still maintaining social distancing.”

Anyone who wants to make a donation to the Christmas collection can do so online – Rotary Club of Ely Benevolent Fund.

For more information about Rotary or to contact them if you are a charity looking for financial support, visit one of the club’s websites at www.elyrotary.co.uk or www.rotaryclubely-hereward.org.