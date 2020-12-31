Advanced search

LETTER: Rotary Club of Ely says 'thank you' after £8,000 raised for charity from Christmas collections

PUBLISHED: 07:57 01 January 2020

The Rotary Club of Ely would like to thank the people of Ely and the surrounding area once again for their generosity and support of their Christmas collections. Picture: PHIL SMITH

The Rotary Club of Ely would like to thank the people of Ely and the surrounding area once again for their generosity and support of their Christmas collections.

The collection around the streets of the city raised approximately £6,600 and the High Street collections on two Saturdays raised £1,400 making a total of over £8,000.

The club is extremely grateful to the householders and those visiting Ely for their great generosity.

This will enable the club to continue to supprt local charities, disaster areas and other good causes during the coming year.

The organisers also wish to express their sincere thanks to 1st Call (Hire & Sales), and EACH in the High Street for their support and assistance.

Joining the Ely Rotary Club were members of the Ely Hereward Rotary Club, Inner Wheel Club of Ely, the local charity Pos+ability, the Ely Rowing Club as well as students and staff from Ely College.

For more information on Rotary or to contact them if you are a charity looking for financial support please visit the club's website at www.elyrotary.co.uk

