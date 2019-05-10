Advanced search

Gala dinner and charity presentation to mark 80 years of the Rotary Club of Ely

10 May, 2019 - 09:00
Celebratory gala dinner to mark 80th anniversary of Ely Rotary. Picture: ROTARY CLUB OF ELY.

Archant

A gala dinner marked the 80th anniversary of the Rotary Club of Ely.

More than 80 people attended the event including guests from other Rotary clubs and president John Mott from the 'mother' club in Cambridge.

During the evening a cheque was presented for £1,231.00 by president Richard Tyler to Linda Neat who represented the Possability charity.

Speaker Rev. Dr. the Lord Leslie Griffiths entertained with an interesting talk.

It was in 1938 that seven members of Ely's business community first met to explore the possibility of being part of the worldwide organisation.

The Ely Rotary Club was chartered in 1939 with the support of the Cambridge Club.

Over the past 80 years the Rotary Club of Ely have raised thousands of pounds for both local and international charities.

They have also entertained local people with their popular Christmas collection and Aquafest.

The event took place on April 27 at Ely Golf Club.

