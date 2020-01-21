LETTER: Thanks for helping me to raise £1,896 for mental health charity Talking FreEly

Rosie Holliday, of Ely, raised £1,896 for local mental health charity Talking FreELY thanks to the success of her memory baubles idea. The baubles were hung on the Christmas tree outside the school's Old Palace. Picture: HANNAH CUTTER Archant

Thank you to everyone who helped me with my memory baubles event which was a great success.

My final total was £1,896 which was raised for Talking FreEly, a local mental health support group.

I would especially like to thank King's Ely for the help they gave me especially to Will Temple and his grounds team, and Ros Lane for the blessing of the baubles which was so moving.

A big thanks to the Mind charity shop in Ely who allowed us to sell baubles from their shop.

It was lovely to get to know such nice people.

Also, to Ukul Ely for playing on the day and helping me raise the money.