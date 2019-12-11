Advanced search

Ely woman's memory baubles idea raises £1,000 for mental health charity Talking FreELY

PUBLISHED: 15:48 11 December 2019

Rosie Holliday, of Ely, has raised more than £1,000 for local mental health charity Talking FreELY thanks to the success of her memory baubles idea. The baubles were then hung on the Christmas tree outside the school's Old Palace. Picture: ROSIE HOLLIDAY

Rosie Holliday, of Ely, has raised more than £1,000 for local mental health charity Talking FreELY thanks to the success of her memory baubles idea. The baubles were then hung on the Christmas tree outside the school's Old Palace. Picture: ROSIE HOLLIDAY

An Ely woman has raised more than £1,000 for a local mental health charity thanks to the success of her memory baubles idea.

Rosie Holliday, of Ely, has raised more than £1,000 for local mental health charity Talking FreELY thanks to the success of her memory baubles idea. The baubles were then hung on the Christmas tree outside the school’s Old Palace. Picture: ROSIE HOLLIDAY Rosie Holliday, of Ely, has raised more than £1,000 for local mental health charity Talking FreELY thanks to the success of her memory baubles idea. The baubles were then hung on the Christmas tree outside the school’s Old Palace. Picture: ROSIE HOLLIDAY

Rosie Holliday, who has been head receptionist at King's Ely for 38 years, came up with the idea in November and encouraged people to have the names of their loved ones - friends, family members, pets etc - written on festive baubles.

The baubles were then hung on the Christmas tree outside the school's Old Palace and over the last month donations have raised more than £1,000 for the non-profit mental health organisation Talking FreELY.

Mayor of Ely Councillor Mike Rouse, representatives from Talking FreELY, and local ukulele group, Ukul-Ely were among guests who came together outside the Old Palace on Saturday to hang the memory baubles, which were blessed by school chaplain Reverend Dr Ros Lane.

Rosie Holliday, of Ely, has raised more than £1,000 for local mental health charity Talking FreELY thanks to the success of her memory baubles idea. The baubles were then hung on the Christmas tree outside the school’s Old Palace. Picture: ROSIE HOLLIDAY Rosie Holliday, of Ely, has raised more than £1,000 for local mental health charity Talking FreELY thanks to the success of her memory baubles idea. The baubles were then hung on the Christmas tree outside the school’s Old Palace. Picture: ROSIE HOLLIDAY

Rosie, who is also honorary secretary to the Old Eleans' Club, asked for a minimum donation of £3 per bauble, said: "I am so overwhelmed by everyone's support. I never thought for one minute we would raise as much as we have for Talking FreELY.

"I would like to thank each and every person who has bought a memory bauble or donated. The memory baubles look beautiful on the tree and Saturday's ceremony was quite emotional at times. It would be great to make it an annual event for sure."

To donate visit https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/memorybaublesely2019

Rosie Holliday, of Ely, has raised more than £1,000 for local mental health charity Talking FreELY thanks to the success of her memory baubles idea. The baubles were then hung on the Christmas tree outside the school’s Old Palace. Picture: ROSIE HOLLIDAY Rosie Holliday, of Ely, has raised more than £1,000 for local mental health charity Talking FreELY thanks to the success of her memory baubles idea. The baubles were then hung on the Christmas tree outside the school’s Old Palace. Picture: ROSIE HOLLIDAY

Rosie Holliday, of Ely, has raised more than £1,000 for local mental health charity Talking FreELY thanks to the success of her memory baubles idea. The baubles were then hung on the Christmas tree outside the school’s Old Palace. Picture: ROSIE HOLLIDAY Rosie Holliday, of Ely, has raised more than £1,000 for local mental health charity Talking FreELY thanks to the success of her memory baubles idea. The baubles were then hung on the Christmas tree outside the school’s Old Palace. Picture: ROSIE HOLLIDAY

