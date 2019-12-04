LETTER: Raise money for charity while remembering a loved one this Christmas with Rosie's memory baubles
PUBLISHED: 09:44 04 December 2019 | UPDATED: 09:44 04 December 2019
Archant
I am a long-serving head receptionist at King's Ely and have come up with a wonderful way to acknowledge a loved one this Christmas while supporting a local organisation which is working to conquer the stigma of mental health.
I have worked at King's Ely for 38 years and am also honorary secretary to the Old Eleans' Club.
I am encouraging people to have the names of their loved ones - be that friends, family members, pets etc - written on festive baubles, which will then be hung on the large Christmas tree outside the school's Old Palace.
I am asking for a minimum donation of £3 per bauble and all funds raised will be donated to Talking FreELY - a local non-profit organisation which encourages open discussion about mental health in the Ely area.
The baubles will be available to buy from the Mind Charity Shop in Ely High Street on Saturday December 7 from 10.30am to 1pm.
Alternatively, you can visit the Memory Baubles Ely 2019 Crowdfunding page at https://bit.ly/35hSDtR and, along with your donation, leave the name you wish to be remembered in the comments box. I can then add these to a bauble on your behalf.
The memory baubles will be hung at the Old Palace on Saturday December 7 at 3.30pm, following which there will be a blessing by our school chaplain, Revd Dr Ros Lane.
To get involved with the initiative or for more information, please email me on memorybaublesely@gmail.com
ROSIE HOLLIDAY, King's Ely