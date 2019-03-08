Advanced search

New Premises Licence Application

PUBLISHED: 00:00 03 August 2019

Notice is hereby given that Chirstopher Jupp has applied to East Cambridgeshire District Council for a new premises licence for the following premises: Formerly known as Rosie & Dolly, Station Road, Ely CB7 4BS for the following proposed activities: Late night recorded music on and off sale of alcohol.

Licensing Act 2003

Any person wishing to make representations to this application must do so in writing to the Licensing Section, East Cambridgeshire District Council, the Grange, Nutholt Lane, Ely, Cambridgeshire, CB7 4EE by 9th August 2019 The application can be viewed, by appointment, at the Council Offices during normal office hours (Monday to Thursday 08.45 to 17.00 and Friday 08.45 to 16.30) or on the Council's web site www.eastcambs.gov.uk

It is an offence knowingly or recklessly to make a false statement in connection with an application. The maximum fine for which a person is liable on summary conviction is a Level 5 (£5000) fine on the standard scale.

