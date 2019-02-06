Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

The day Roman soldiers invaded Ely Museum with craft activities and food

06 February, 2019 - 13:05
Roman soldiers, carrying food and craft activities, invaded Ely Museum on Saturday, February 2. Picture: MIKE ROUSE

Roman soldiers, carrying food and craft activities, invaded Ely Museum on Saturday, February 2. Picture: MIKE ROUSE

MIKE ROUSE

The Romans invaded Ely last weekend… they brought crafts, food and replica weapons with them when they visited Ely Museum.

Roman soldiers, carrying food and craft activities, invaded Ely Museum on Saturday, February 2. Picture: MIKE ROUSERoman soldiers, carrying food and craft activities, invaded Ely Museum on Saturday, February 2. Picture: MIKE ROUSE

A soldier met with children at the museum on Saturday (February 2) so that they could try on armour and traditional Roman clothes, as well as handling replica weapons from that era.

More than 200 people attended the event and according the organisers, everyone had a good time. Visitors also enjoyed talks from local historians and special guests.

A spokesman for the museum said: “We were very busy, mainly with children who are studying the Romans at school at the moment so it tied in quite well.

“They got to taste Roman food, try on the soldier’s armour and handle some of the replicas, they all really enjoyed themselves.”

Roman soldiers, carrying food and craft activities, invaded Ely Museum on Saturday, February 2. Picture: MIKE ROUSERoman soldiers, carrying food and craft activities, invaded Ely Museum on Saturday, February 2. Picture: MIKE ROUSE

The museum regularly runs events during January and plans to hold a lot throughout the year following their £1.66 million funding boost from the Heritage Lottery.

Elie Hughes, curator, said: “There will be lots of opportunities for the community to get involved with events and activities, volunteering opportunities and consultation.

“It’s a very exciting time for everyone in Ely!”

Most Read

Mayor Palmer’s town councillor father refused permission to build two chalet bungalows at Soham in a next door field

Soham town councillor Christopher Palmer (right) has been refused permission to build two bungalows next to his son. Mayor James Palmer, in Soham. East Cambs Council says there were no special circumstances to allow it. Picture: ELY STANDARD

Mayor Palmer yet to hand over proceeds of summer ‘charity’ ball- a sum helped by caterer’s decision to knock £2,000 off the bill after an invoicing error

£12,000 was raised at the inaugural ball held by Mayor James Palmer. The £120 a head event was held in the Lady Chapel of Ely Cathedral. One of the images from the PTSD999 Facebook page.

No option to pick a different site but you can influence decisions over this site says Network Rail as they unveil £20m Soham station plans

Soham station then - and maybe in the future?

Travellers leave land next to abandoned Mepal Outdoor Centre after court action is taken

Travellers leave land next to abandoned Mepal Outdoor Centre after court action is taken. Picture: CONTRIBUTED.

Man dies in a two vehicle crash at Bottisham

Appeal for witnesses following a crash in Bottisham on February 2.

Most Read

Mayor Palmer’s town councillor father refused permission to build two chalet bungalows at Soham in a next door field

Soham town councillor Christopher Palmer (right) has been refused permission to build two bungalows next to his son. Mayor James Palmer, in Soham. East Cambs Council says there were no special circumstances to allow it. Picture: ELY STANDARD

Mayor Palmer yet to hand over proceeds of summer ‘charity’ ball- a sum helped by caterer’s decision to knock £2,000 off the bill after an invoicing error

£12,000 was raised at the inaugural ball held by Mayor James Palmer. The £120 a head event was held in the Lady Chapel of Ely Cathedral. One of the images from the PTSD999 Facebook page.

No option to pick a different site but you can influence decisions over this site says Network Rail as they unveil £20m Soham station plans

Soham station then - and maybe in the future?

Travellers leave land next to abandoned Mepal Outdoor Centre after court action is taken

Travellers leave land next to abandoned Mepal Outdoor Centre after court action is taken. Picture: CONTRIBUTED.

Man dies in a two vehicle crash at Bottisham

Appeal for witnesses following a crash in Bottisham on February 2.

Latest from the Ely Standard

Recommended Film of the Week: Alita: Battle Angel (12A)

Alita: Battle Angel (12A)

The day Roman soldiers invaded Ely Museum with craft activities and food

Roman soldiers, carrying food and craft activities, invaded Ely Museum on Saturday, February 2. Picture: MIKE ROUSE

Mayor Palmer yet to hand over proceeds of summer ‘charity’ ball- a sum helped by caterer’s decision to knock £2,000 off the bill after an invoicing error

£12,000 was raised at the inaugural ball held by Mayor James Palmer. The £120 a head event was held in the Lady Chapel of Ely Cathedral. One of the images from the PTSD999 Facebook page.

Travellers leave land next to abandoned Mepal Outdoor Centre after court action is taken

Travellers leave land next to abandoned Mepal Outdoor Centre after court action is taken. Picture: CONTRIBUTED.

Police appeal following theft of more than £50,000 worth of goods

Police appeal following theft of more than £50,000 worth of goods
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists