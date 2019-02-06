The day Roman soldiers invaded Ely Museum with craft activities and food

Roman soldiers, carrying food and craft activities, invaded Ely Museum on Saturday, February 2. Picture: MIKE ROUSE MIKE ROUSE

The Romans invaded Ely last weekend… they brought crafts, food and replica weapons with them when they visited Ely Museum.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Roman soldiers, carrying food and craft activities, invaded Ely Museum on Saturday, February 2. Picture: MIKE ROUSE Roman soldiers, carrying food and craft activities, invaded Ely Museum on Saturday, February 2. Picture: MIKE ROUSE

A soldier met with children at the museum on Saturday (February 2) so that they could try on armour and traditional Roman clothes, as well as handling replica weapons from that era.

More than 200 people attended the event and according the organisers, everyone had a good time. Visitors also enjoyed talks from local historians and special guests.

A spokesman for the museum said: “We were very busy, mainly with children who are studying the Romans at school at the moment so it tied in quite well.

“They got to taste Roman food, try on the soldier’s armour and handle some of the replicas, they all really enjoyed themselves.”

Roman soldiers, carrying food and craft activities, invaded Ely Museum on Saturday, February 2. Picture: MIKE ROUSE Roman soldiers, carrying food and craft activities, invaded Ely Museum on Saturday, February 2. Picture: MIKE ROUSE

The museum regularly runs events during January and plans to hold a lot throughout the year following their £1.66 million funding boost from the Heritage Lottery.

Elie Hughes, curator, said: “There will be lots of opportunities for the community to get involved with events and activities, volunteering opportunities and consultation.

“It’s a very exciting time for everyone in Ely!”