Get your skates on! Roller skaters show off their skills at the Paradise Centre in Ely

16 December, 2019 - 18:45
16 December, 2019 - 18:45

Roller skaters were keen to impress with their skills at the Christmas fun skate in Ely. Picture: MIKE ROUSE

Roller skaters were keen to impress with their skills at the Christmas fun skate in Ely.

Cambridgeshire Artistic Roller Skating Club also welcomed a special guest Mayor Mike Rouse.

The event took place at the Paradise Centre on December 15 from 10am to midday.

There was games, prizes, a chance to learn to skate for beginners and demonstrations.

The two coaches for the team are experienced artistic roller skaters, with head coach for grades Rachel Hobbs, with Zoe King as head coach for our improving skaters or any skaters who have already passed all their basic skills.

Everyone is welcome to take part whether you are a complete novice who has never skated before, or a previous skater who wants to come back.

The group is supported through the Ely City Council grants scheme and has seen dozens of youngsters pick up the skill in recent months.

