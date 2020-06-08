Ely air cadets celebrate as role model Rory awarded highest rank

Rory Donoghue (left) from the 1094 Ely Squadron Royal Air Force Air Cadets has been promoted to cadet warrant officer. Pictures: FACEBOOK/1094 ELY SQUADRON Archant

A young member of the 1094 Ely Squadron Royal Air Force Air Cadets has been awarded the highest ranking for an air cadet.

Rory Donoghue was appointed as cadet warrant officer (CWO) by wing commander Anthony Kelly of the Bedfordshire and Cambridgeshire Wing on Sunday, June 7, having been at the Squadron for over five years.

During his time with the 1094 Squadron, CWO Donoghue has achieved accolades such as bronze, silver and gold Duke of Edinburgh Awards in solo gliding pilot training.

He was also a member of the successful sports teams at wing, region and corps levels, a national Westminster Award finalist to take part in an expedition to visit South Africa, as well as being selected as the Lord Lieutenants Cadet for Cambridgeshire.

A spokesperson for the 1094 Ely Squadron said: “Rory has played a key role in the success of his Squadron, leading Ely cadets by example over the past five years, culminating in 1094 Squadron being selected as one of the top six squadrons in the country in this year’s Morris Trophy.

“Congratulations Cadet Warrant Officer Donoghue, a well-deserved promotion for a role model to all cadets.”

