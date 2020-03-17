Advanced search

Warnings of rogue ‘community helpers’ targeting the elderly and vulnerable

PUBLISHED: 15:32 17 March 2020 | UPDATED: 15:32 17 March 2020

Residents are being urged to be aware of alleged fraudsters posing as community helpers in Canute Crescent in Ely.

Residents are being urged to be aware of alleged fraudsters posing as community helpers in Canute Crescent in Ely.

Google Maps

A group of three men were allegedly knocking on doors in Canute Crescent in Ely this morning, offering elderly residents help during the coronavirus outbreak. When confronted, they left the area.

They pulled into the close-knit street in a white pick up truck with an old fridge and a tree in the back at around 9am.

While the younger man stayed in the truck, the two others knocked on the doors of elderly residents in the street.

Susan Chapman, who lives on the street, said: “They were saying they knew the elderly were frightened of the coronavirus and that they could do odd jobs and shopping for them.

“Several told them to go away and that’s when they became quite argumentative. They backed down and quickly left when someone said their CCTV was capturing their actions and facing into the road where their vehicle was parked.

You may also want to watch:

“They were clearly fraudsters who were specifically targeting elderly and vulnerable people on the street - they didn’t know on all of our doors.

“They definitely knew who they wanted to speak to and we need to warn people they’re operating in the area.”

The older two men were described as being in their 40s or 50s and about 5’10” tall. One was ‘chubby’, between 14 and 15 stone, with a ‘blotchy red face’ and spoke with an Irish accent.

Mrs Chapman added: “We’re a really close-knit community here and we look after each other on the crescent.

“I’m co-ordinating our volunteer helpers for odd jobs and shopping for people, so there would be no point in targeting this street.”

The incident has been reported to police.

- Do you have a story to share? Email louise.hepburn@archant.co.uk with further information.

Most Read

Coronavirus in Cambridgeshire remains at seven cases

Coronavirus isolation pods set up at Doddington Hospital near March, Cambs.

Motorcross rider who died in crash named

Motorcyclist who died following a crash in an off-road motorcross event at the Wildtracks Offroad Activity Centre on the Cambridgeshire- Suffolk border on Sunday has been named. This picture is for illustrative purposes only. Picture: ARCHANT

Iceland supermarkets to open specifically for elderly and vulnerable

Iceland supermarkets have changed their opening hours to accommodate the elderly and vulnerable.

Long queues and empty shop shelves – the impact across Cambridgeshire amid coronavirus outbreak

Shoppers in long queues and empty shop shelves in Cambridgeshire amid the coronavirus outbreak. Picture: Supplied/Facebook

Shopper says she ‘hasn’t experienced a single queue’ and that shelves are ‘fairly well stocked’ amid coronavirus outbreak

One shopper has slammed empty shelf claims and says her local store is ‘well stocked’. Picture: For Illustrative Purposes/PA/PA Images

Most Read

Coronavirus in Cambridgeshire remains at seven cases

Coronavirus isolation pods set up at Doddington Hospital near March, Cambs.

Motorcross rider who died in crash named

Motorcyclist who died following a crash in an off-road motorcross event at the Wildtracks Offroad Activity Centre on the Cambridgeshire- Suffolk border on Sunday has been named. This picture is for illustrative purposes only. Picture: ARCHANT

Iceland supermarkets to open specifically for elderly and vulnerable

Iceland supermarkets have changed their opening hours to accommodate the elderly and vulnerable.

Long queues and empty shop shelves – the impact across Cambridgeshire amid coronavirus outbreak

Shoppers in long queues and empty shop shelves in Cambridgeshire amid the coronavirus outbreak. Picture: Supplied/Facebook

Shopper says she ‘hasn’t experienced a single queue’ and that shelves are ‘fairly well stocked’ amid coronavirus outbreak

One shopper has slammed empty shelf claims and says her local store is ‘well stocked’. Picture: For Illustrative Purposes/PA/PA Images

Latest from the Ely Standard

Coronavirus pandemic: 16 schools close or partially close in Cambridgeshire and decided on ‘case-by-case’ basis

11 Cambridgeshire schools have closed or partially closed because of measures put in place over coronavirus. Photo: PA

Cineworld to shut in reponse to coronavirus

Cineworld, St Neots

Warnings of rogue ‘community helpers’ targeting the elderly and vulnerable

Residents are being urged to be aware of alleged fraudsters posing as community helpers in Canute Crescent in Ely.

Theatres in and around Cambridgeshire begin to shut their doors due to coronavirus pandemic

The New Theatre in Peterborough (left) and the Princess Theatre in Hunstanton (right) have cancelled their upcoming events due to coronavirus. Pictures: FACEBOOK/NEW THEATRE PETERBOROUGH/PRINCESS THEATRE HUNSTANTON

Coronavirus: ‘Time to be concerned not to panic - time to be sensible but not be selfish’ the wise words of a police sergeant from Fenland

Sgt Andy Morris organised a charity sleep over in the cells of March Police station two years ago. Today he provided residents of the Fens with a timely and important message on tackling the coronavirus pandemic. Picture; ARCHANT
Drive 24