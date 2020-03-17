Warnings of rogue ‘community helpers’ targeting the elderly and vulnerable

A group of three men were allegedly knocking on doors in Canute Crescent in Ely this morning, offering elderly residents help during the coronavirus outbreak. When confronted, they left the area.

They pulled into the close-knit street in a white pick up truck with an old fridge and a tree in the back at around 9am.

While the younger man stayed in the truck, the two others knocked on the doors of elderly residents in the street.

Susan Chapman, who lives on the street, said: “They were saying they knew the elderly were frightened of the coronavirus and that they could do odd jobs and shopping for them.

“Several told them to go away and that’s when they became quite argumentative. They backed down and quickly left when someone said their CCTV was capturing their actions and facing into the road where their vehicle was parked.

“They were clearly fraudsters who were specifically targeting elderly and vulnerable people on the street - they didn’t know on all of our doors.

“They definitely knew who they wanted to speak to and we need to warn people they’re operating in the area.”

The older two men were described as being in their 40s or 50s and about 5’10” tall. One was ‘chubby’, between 14 and 15 stone, with a ‘blotchy red face’ and spoke with an Irish accent.

Mrs Chapman added: “We’re a really close-knit community here and we look after each other on the crescent.

“I’m co-ordinating our volunteer helpers for odd jobs and shopping for people, so there would be no point in targeting this street.”

The incident has been reported to police.

