Rocks hidden on Cherry Hill in Ely to express love of trees in the community

03 December, 2019 - 13:05
Beautifully painted rocks were hidden in Ely as an expression of love for trees on Tree Dressing Day. Picture: FLEUR PATTEN

Beautifully painted rocks were hidden in Ely as an expression of love for trees on Tree Dressing Day. Picture: FLEUR PATTEN

Beautifully painted rocks were hidden in Ely as an expression of love for trees on Tree Dressing Day.

The Ely Rock Eels (ERE) group lay rocks at the base of trees on Cherry Hill on Sunday (December 1).

It was to mark Tree Dressing Day, where communities dress deciduous tree branches with ribbons or wool in order to encourage the trees to return to life in the spring.

Everyone who found the rocks was encouraged to rehide them to spread the love.

Afterwards everyone was welcome to join ERE on 11a, Fore Hill for a friendly warming cuppa.

Tree dressing, in the first week of December, is based on many old customs from all over the world.

It is a chance for the whole community to gather and celebrate friendship and reflect on the social and cultural history of their local area, and the role trees have played in shaping this.

