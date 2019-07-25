Advanced search

Rockers spruce up Ely High Street in aid of independent shops

25 July, 2019 - 16:48
A sprinkling of rocks superpower spruced up Ely High Street to raise awareness of independent shops in the city with Mayor Mike Rouse and Fleur Patten. Picture: MIKE ROUSE

A sprinkling of rocks superpower spruced up Ely High Street to raise awareness of independent shops in the city.

Star rocker Fleur Patten, from the Ely Rock Eels, gathered her fellow rockers to hide as many decorated rocks as possible in the street last weekend.

Visitors could also have a go at painting their own rock at 3At3 Real Ale & Craft Beer Café, in Three Cups Walk, while coffee and cake was served.

Even a group of fellow crafters, the Felixstowe Rockers, turned out in force to show their support for the iniaitiative.

Mayor Mike Rouse was also on hand for support to show support - with a rock painted in his honour.

While the independent shop campaign runs for just a month, the vision is to help change consumer habits for the long term, creating more sustainable towns and communities.

It runs annually throughout July to highlight the important role smaller, local, independent retailers play in the communities they serve, the local economy they contribute to, and in the retail sector as a whole.

