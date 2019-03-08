Ely's Rock Vox Choir prepares for most ambitious charity concert at The Maltings

Rock Vox Choir concert at Ely Maltings: Some of the band members are pictured.

Ely’s Rock Vox Choir is hard at work rehearsing for its most ambitious fundraising concert to date on June 29.

Rock Vox Choir concert at Ely Maltings: Musical director Clare Clay rallying the troops. Rock Vox Choir concert at Ely Maltings: Musical director Clare Clay rallying the troops.

The choir is supporting two cancer charities very close to members' hearts: Macmillan Cancer Support and the Cambridge Cancer Centre.

Clare Clay, founder of Rock Vox Choir, said: “With a newly-formed live house band and 30-strong choir we are going to raise the roof of The Maltings, Ely with our Rock v Musicals concert.

“With classic rock meeting both modern and traditional musical theatre there is truly a little something for everyone in this concert.

Rock Vox Choir concert at Ely Maltings: Rock song rehearsal Rock Vox Choir concert at Ely Maltings: Rock song rehearsal

“With so many members and their families affected by this awful disease and a particularly tough 2018 for one special member who showed bowel cancer who is boss, we are hoping to raise loads of lovely money for these fantastic causes.”

If you are interested in sponsoring the concert – which means your business' name will be featured on the event page of the concert programme – contact Clare via rockvoxchoir@gmail.com

For tickets to the concert, which starts at 7.30pm, contact The Maltings box office on 01353 662633.