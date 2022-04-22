Birmingham-based rock band 'Trigger' will be performing at The Maltings on June 3. - Credit: Trigger

A rock band based near Birmingham is visiting Ely to perform a ‘stadium rock’ experience show.

Six-member band ‘Trigger’ will be making the journey to The Maltings for a one-off performance on June 3 at 7:30pm.

The bands’ mission is to provide the full ‘stadium rock’ experience, delivering the excitement and spectacle associated with arena rock.

They will be performing several hit songs from mainstream rock acts with the 'highest standard of musicianship'.

Band member Dan Trigger said: “Our set list includes classic anthems from the likes of Bon Jovi, Bryan Adams, Queen, Status Quo, Elton John, AC/DC and Tina Turner.

“They’re all performed to capture audience attention and keep everyone engaged, excited and participating from the very first song right through to the finale.”

He added: “We’ve also made considerable investments in staging, visuals, effects and lighting to make our band both an audio and visual sensation.”

Tickets for the ‘stadium rock’ experience show can be purchased through The Maltings’ website.

