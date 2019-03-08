Advanced search

Video

Robotic cats are 'purrfect' companions for people with dementia in Cambridgeshire

PUBLISHED: 12:05 05 September 2019 | UPDATED: 12:05 05 September 2019

Robotic cats are being used to reduce stress levels and anxiety for people with learning disabilities and dementia in Cambridgeshire. Picture: CAMBS COUNTY COUNCIL

Robotic cats are being used to reduce stress levels and anxiety for people with learning disabilities and dementia in Cambridgeshire. Picture: CAMBS COUNTY COUNCIL

Archant

Robotic cats are being used to reduce stress levels and anxiety for people with learning disabilities and dementia in Cambridgeshire.

The "purrfect" companions are part of a pilot project by Cambridgeshire County Council.

They have already been tested on groups of people with learning disabilities - who loved to snuggle and play with the life-like felines.

They offer companionship and comfort of owning a pet without the responsibilities which people with dementia may not be able to fulfil.

A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire County Council said: "The cats had and immediate impact on the group.

"We noticed that when the individuals are feeling stressed or anxious, the cats can help reduce this, bringing out their caring side.

"This is part of a suite of technologies that we are using to improve peoples well being and keep them independent."

You may also want to watch:

The cats can lift their paws, turn their heads and enjoy being fussed and groomed.

Most Read

Male passenger dies after car collides with bridge on B1049 near Cottenham

Samir Ashraf, 18, of Eastern Avenue, Ilford, died when a black Vauxhall Corsa he was travelling in collided with a bridge on the B1049 near Cottenham at about 5.45pm on Friday (August 30). Picture: POLICE

‘It is a true labour of love’ - new eco friendly farm shop with local produce opens in Ely

New eco friendly farm shop Unwrapped oens in Ely. Picture: JO EVANS

Emergency services swarm Addenbrooke’s Hospital as six staff members are rushed to A&E after ‘unconfirmed substance’ leak

Six members of staff at Addenbrooke’s Hospital have been rushed to A&E following a substance leak. Picture: PA Images / PA WIRE

Suzie Goes From A Size 32 to a Trim Size 12

Suzie Fletcher

Littleport man charged with aggravated burglary at Pymoor near Ely

Adrian Powell, 45, of Granby Street, Littleport, has been charged in connection with an aggravated burglary at Hundred Foot Bank, Pymoor, near Ely, on Augustt 1. Picture: GOOGLE STREET VIEW.

Most Read

Male passenger dies after car collides with bridge on B1049 near Cottenham

Samir Ashraf, 18, of Eastern Avenue, Ilford, died when a black Vauxhall Corsa he was travelling in collided with a bridge on the B1049 near Cottenham at about 5.45pm on Friday (August 30). Picture: POLICE

‘It is a true labour of love’ - new eco friendly farm shop with local produce opens in Ely

New eco friendly farm shop Unwrapped oens in Ely. Picture: JO EVANS

Emergency services swarm Addenbrooke’s Hospital as six staff members are rushed to A&E after ‘unconfirmed substance’ leak

Six members of staff at Addenbrooke’s Hospital have been rushed to A&E following a substance leak. Picture: PA Images / PA WIRE

Suzie Goes From A Size 32 to a Trim Size 12

Suzie Fletcher

Littleport man charged with aggravated burglary at Pymoor near Ely

Adrian Powell, 45, of Granby Street, Littleport, has been charged in connection with an aggravated burglary at Hundred Foot Bank, Pymoor, near Ely, on Augustt 1. Picture: GOOGLE STREET VIEW.

Latest from the Ely Standard

Uncertain times for Frankie & Benny’s outlets in Wisbech and Ely as parent company prepares for closure programme across the UK

Of three restaurant units in Wisbech owned by Cambs County Council, one is empty, Prezzo is trading as normal but the third, Frankie & Benny's, could be among those earmarked for closure by its parent company. Picture; AGENTS

St Mary’s Antiques in Ely to feature on BBC show Antiques Road Trip tomorrow

St Mary’s Antiques in Ely to feature on BBC show Antiques Road Trip tomorrow (Friday September 6). The show follows a visit from famous auctioneer Charles Hanson.

COMPETITION: Win tickets to see former champion boxer Frank Bruno

Former world heavy weight champion Frank Bruno is coming to Huntingdon on October 19 and we have teamed up with the organisers to offer one lucky reader the chance to win a pair of tickets.

Robotic cats are ‘purrfect’ companions for people with dementia in Cambridgeshire

Robotic cats are being used to reduce stress levels and anxiety for people with learning disabilities and dementia in Cambridgeshire. Picture: CAMBS COUNTY COUNCIL

Jasper Carrott’s Stand Up & Rock show comes to Cambridge Corn Exchange

Jasper Carrott is bringing his Stand Up & Rock show to the Cambridge Corn Exchange on Friday September 13.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists