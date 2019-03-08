Video

Robotic cats are 'purrfect' companions for people with dementia in Cambridgeshire

Robotic cats are being used to reduce stress levels and anxiety for people with learning disabilities and dementia in Cambridgeshire.

Robotic cats are being used to reduce stress levels and anxiety for people with learning disabilities and dementia in Cambridgeshire.

The "purrfect" companions are part of a pilot project by Cambridgeshire County Council.

They have already been tested on groups of people with learning disabilities - who loved to snuggle and play with the life-like felines.

They offer companionship and comfort of owning a pet without the responsibilities which people with dementia may not be able to fulfil.

A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire County Council said: "The cats had and immediate impact on the group.

"We noticed that when the individuals are feeling stressed or anxious, the cats can help reduce this, bringing out their caring side.

"This is part of a suite of technologies that we are using to improve peoples well being and keep them independent."

The cats can lift their paws, turn their heads and enjoy being fussed and groomed.