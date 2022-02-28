Film star Robert De Niro pictured at visit to The Cambridge Union
- Credit: Chris Mann
Pictures show the moment Hollywood royalty Robert De Niro entertained a packed crowd at The Cambridge Union over the weekend.
The Goodfellas actor caused mammoth queues in the Cambridgeshire city on Sunday (February 27) before he spoke to University of Cambridge students.
De Niro, aged 78, was booked to speak at 1.30pm, but students began turning up hours before doors opened at 12.30pm to secure their spot.
Local BBC Radio Cambridgeshire star Chris Mann was amongst the crowds and managed to snap the A-list star speaking at the event.
“What a star! Robert De Niro wowing a packed audience last night,” said Mann.
A Cambridge Union spokesperson said they were "delighted" when they named De Niro as their mystery guest.
A statement read: "We are delighted to announce that the mystery guest we have been teasing at this weekend is none other than the man himself, Robert De Niro!
Most Read
- 1 Bullying councillor left staff in tears and affected mental health of others
- 2 Crowds in Cambridge as Hollywood superstar visits the city
- 3 Takeaway driver loses licence and has car seized mid-delivery near A10
- 4 Ten dogs killed in horror blaze at kennels near A10 in Littleport
- 5 Man arrested after nine men and four women found in lorry trailer on A14
- 6 Week-long closure for stretch of A10 in east Cambridgeshire
- 7 Modern slavery crime boss operated from £450,000 Cambs home
- 8 Police reveal blaze at popular village pub was an arson attack
- 9 Timetable change for Hertfordshire and Cambridgeshire commuter trains
- 10 School pitch plans bid to make 'important contribution' to city
"We are absolutely ecstatic to welcome him to The Chamber this coming Sunday."
The Cambridge Union has hosted debates and talks featuring famous faces since it was founded in 1815.
TV star Bear Grylls will appear in The Chamber on Friday, March 4 at 6pm.