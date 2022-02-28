Hollywood star Robert De Niro pictured at The Cambridge Union on Sunday (February 27). - Credit: Chris Mann

Pictures show the moment Hollywood royalty Robert De Niro entertained a packed crowd at The Cambridge Union over the weekend.

The Goodfellas actor caused mammoth queues in the Cambridgeshire city on Sunday (February 27) before he spoke to University of Cambridge students.

Looking engaged. Robert De Niro spoke to a select few at The Cambridge Union. - Credit: Chris Mann

De Niro, aged 78, was booked to speak at 1.30pm, but students began turning up hours before doors opened at 12.30pm to secure their spot.

Local BBC Radio Cambridgeshire star Chris Mann was amongst the crowds and managed to snap the A-list star speaking at the event.

“What a star! Robert De Niro wowing a packed audience last night,” said Mann.

Robert De Niro has starred in The Godfather Part II, Meet the Fockers and Goodfellas. - Credit: Chris Mann

A Cambridge Union spokesperson said they were "delighted" when they named De Niro as their mystery guest.

A statement read: "We are delighted to announce that the mystery guest we have been teasing at this weekend is none other than the man himself, Robert De Niro!

"We are absolutely ecstatic to welcome him to The Chamber this coming Sunday."

Students lined the streets of Cambridge to see Robert De Niro. - Credit: Chris Mann

The Cambridge Union has hosted debates and talks featuring famous faces since it was founded in 1815.

TV star Bear Grylls will appear in The Chamber on Friday, March 4 at 6pm.