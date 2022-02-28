News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Ely Standard > News

Film star Robert De Niro pictured at visit to The Cambridge Union

Author Picture Icon

Harry Rutter

Published: 9:00 AM February 28, 2022
Hollywood star Robert De Niro pictured at The Cambridge Union on Sunday (February 27).

Hollywood star Robert De Niro pictured at The Cambridge Union on Sunday (February 27). - Credit: Chris Mann

Pictures show the moment Hollywood royalty Robert De Niro entertained a packed crowd at The Cambridge Union over the weekend.  

The Goodfellas actor caused mammoth queues in the Cambridgeshire city on Sunday (February 27) before he spoke to University of Cambridge students.  

Looking engaged. Robert De Niro spoke to a select few at The Cambridge Union. 

Looking engaged. Robert De Niro spoke to a select few at The Cambridge Union. - Credit: Chris Mann

De Niro, aged 78, was booked to speak at 1.30pm, but students began turning up hours before doors opened at 12.30pm to secure their spot. 

Local BBC Radio Cambridgeshire star Chris Mann was amongst the crowds and managed to snap the A-list star speaking at the event.  

“What a star! Robert De Niro wowing a packed audience last night,” said Mann.  

Robert De Niro has starred in The Godfather Part II, Meet the Fockers and Goodfellas.

Robert De Niro has starred in The Godfather Part II, Meet the Fockers and Goodfellas. - Credit: Chris Mann

A Cambridge Union spokesperson said they were "delighted" when they named De Niro as their mystery guest. 

A statement read: "We are delighted to announce that the mystery guest we have been teasing at this weekend is none other than the man himself, Robert De Niro! 

Most Read

  1. 1 Bullying councillor left staff in tears and affected mental health of others 
  2. 2 Crowds in Cambridge as Hollywood superstar visits the city
  3. 3 Takeaway driver loses licence and has car seized mid-delivery near A10
  1. 4 Ten dogs killed in horror blaze at kennels near A10 in Littleport
  2. 5 Man arrested after nine men and four women found in lorry trailer on A14
  3. 6 Week-long closure for stretch of A10 in east Cambridgeshire
  4. 7 Modern slavery crime boss operated from £450,000 Cambs home
  5. 8 Police reveal blaze at popular village pub was an arson attack
  6. 9 Timetable change for Hertfordshire and Cambridgeshire commuter trains
  7. 10 School pitch plans bid to make 'important contribution' to city

"We are absolutely ecstatic to welcome him to The Chamber this coming Sunday." 

Students lined the streets of Cambridge to see Robert De Niro.

Students lined the streets of Cambridge to see Robert De Niro. - Credit: Chris Mann

The Cambridge Union has hosted debates and talks featuring famous faces since it was founded in 1815. 

TV star Bear Grylls will appear in The Chamber on Friday, March 4 at 6pm. 

Cambs Live News
Film
University of Cambridge
Cambridge News

Don't Miss

There was a robbery at One Stop in Sutton High Street last night.

Cambs Live News | Updated

Police cordon off high street One Stop shop in Sutton after robbery

Harry Rutter

Author Picture Icon
Firefighters and the East Anglian Air Ambulance were called to a serious collision on the A142 near Ely

Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service

Firefighters and air ambulance rush to serious collision near Ely

Will Durrant

Author Picture Icon
Three vehicles were involved in a crash on the A142 at Soham this morning (Thursday February 24).

Cambs Live News

Three-vehicle crash on A142 at Soham

Ben Jolley

Author Picture Icon
The house on the left is currently up for sale in one of the most expensive streets in CB6 postcodes

Housing News

Ely’s most (and least) expensive streets over the last five years

Katie Woodcock

Author Picture Icon