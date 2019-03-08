Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Robert Crack returns to Ely's Babylon Gallery for his third exhibition of portrait oil paintings

PUBLISHED: 10:00 27 April 2019

Robert Crack: Portraits - Past & Present 2017-19 is at the Babylon Gallery in Ely from Saturday 18 May to Sunday 16 June.

Robert Crack: Portraits - Past & Present 2017-19 is at the Babylon Gallery in Ely from Saturday 18 May to Sunday 16 June.

Archant

Robert Crack returns to Ely’s Babylon Gallery next month for his third exhibition of portrait oil paintings.

Past & Present 2017-19, which runs from May 18 to June 16, follows on from his two Stretham Connection exhibitions held in 2015 and 2017.

This latest two-year project of portraits of friends and relations feature a selection of more personal pieces that were inspired by news events during the period.

You may also want to watch:

Born in 1941 Robert has lived, worked and painted in Cambridgeshire all his life.

Having trained at Cambridge College of Art and Technology, he began his career as a sign writer.

Some of his early heraldic work can still be seen today in and around the colleges of Cambridge.

Much of his working life was spent in the graphic industry using litho and screen printing techniques.

Entry to the exhibition is free and it is open from 12-4pm from Tuesday – Sunday.

Most Read

‘This is not going to define George for ever’ says sister who tells of the troubled teenage years of the brother sentenced for £200,000 Soham fraud

Troubled past of George Leech, 20; custody photo (right) from Cambs Police after sentencing at crown court. But on the left is the sky dive for charity he did last autumn to support cancer charity. Picture; FAMILY/POLICE

Drivers warned of delays as an abnormal load - think 30 cars split into two lanes - makes its way from Port Sutton Bridge to Cambridgeshire sub station

Port Sutton Bridge load: Photos depict the actual load now awaiting transportation at Port Sutton Bridge whilst others show a similar load previously conveyed from there by the same company, Coilletts, Picture; COLLETTS

Ely dental practice transformed to welcome NHS patients amid waiting list crisis

This Ely dental practice has been revamped - and is taking on NHS patients. Picture: CLARE BUTLER.

Death announced of Roy Alfred Carter, aged 87, who for three decades was head of physical education and geography at Witchford Village College

Roy Carter whose death has been announced. The photos have been provided by his family and are reflect in part his sporting achievements in Cambridgeshire and beyond. Picture; FAMILY

Man who randomly assaulted 75 year-old man in Ely causing him to suffer life changing injuries jailed for a year

Christopher Ivison who has been jailed after a random attack in Ely left his 75 year-old victim with life changing injuires. Picture; CAMBS POLICE

Most Read

‘This is not going to define George for ever’ says sister who tells of the troubled teenage years of the brother sentenced for £200,000 Soham fraud

Troubled past of George Leech, 20; custody photo (right) from Cambs Police after sentencing at crown court. But on the left is the sky dive for charity he did last autumn to support cancer charity. Picture; FAMILY/POLICE

Drivers warned of delays as an abnormal load - think 30 cars split into two lanes - makes its way from Port Sutton Bridge to Cambridgeshire sub station

Port Sutton Bridge load: Photos depict the actual load now awaiting transportation at Port Sutton Bridge whilst others show a similar load previously conveyed from there by the same company, Coilletts, Picture; COLLETTS

Ely dental practice transformed to welcome NHS patients amid waiting list crisis

This Ely dental practice has been revamped - and is taking on NHS patients. Picture: CLARE BUTLER.

Death announced of Roy Alfred Carter, aged 87, who for three decades was head of physical education and geography at Witchford Village College

Roy Carter whose death has been announced. The photos have been provided by his family and are reflect in part his sporting achievements in Cambridgeshire and beyond. Picture; FAMILY

Man who randomly assaulted 75 year-old man in Ely causing him to suffer life changing injuries jailed for a year

Christopher Ivison who has been jailed after a random attack in Ely left his 75 year-old victim with life changing injuires. Picture; CAMBS POLICE

Latest from the Ely Standard

‘This is not going to define George for ever’ says sister who tells of the troubled teenage years of the brother sentenced for £200,000 Soham fraud

Troubled past of George Leech, 20; custody photo (right) from Cambs Police after sentencing at crown court. But on the left is the sky dive for charity he did last autumn to support cancer charity. Picture; FAMILY/POLICE

Robert Crack returns to Ely’s Babylon Gallery for his third exhibition of portrait oil paintings

Robert Crack: Portraits - Past & Present 2017-19 is at the Babylon Gallery in Ely from Saturday 18 May to Sunday 16 June.

Here’s all the candidates running in next week’s East Cambs elections

Anger at scrapping of local plan as councillors debate future of East Cambridgeshire. BBC breakfast show host Chris Mann was joined by Cllr Anna Bailey, Cllr Lorna Dupre and Labour candidate for Ely North Rebecca Denness. Picture: BBC Radio Cambridgeshire.

Ely dental practice transformed to welcome NHS patients amid waiting list crisis

This Ely dental practice has been revamped - and is taking on NHS patients. Picture: CLARE BUTLER.

Motorbike rider who was found with drugs in his car is jailed for eight years after fatal collision

Motorbike rider Jack O’Donnell killed a pedestrian as he sped off after being spotted by officers in an unmarked police car. He has been jailed for eight years. Picture: CAMBS POLICE.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists