Robert Crack: Portraits - Past & Present 2017-19 is at the Babylon Gallery in Ely from Saturday 18 May to Sunday 16 June. Archant

Robert Crack returns to Ely’s Babylon Gallery next month for his third exhibition of portrait oil paintings.

Past & Present 2017-19, which runs from May 18 to June 16, follows on from his two Stretham Connection exhibitions held in 2015 and 2017.

This latest two-year project of portraits of friends and relations feature a selection of more personal pieces that were inspired by news events during the period.

Born in 1941 Robert has lived, worked and painted in Cambridgeshire all his life.

Having trained at Cambridge College of Art and Technology, he began his career as a sign writer.

Some of his early heraldic work can still be seen today in and around the colleges of Cambridge.

Much of his working life was spent in the graphic industry using litho and screen printing techniques.

Entry to the exhibition is free and it is open from 12-4pm from Tuesday – Sunday.