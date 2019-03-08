Advanced search

Suspect flees scene after 'assaulting man and stealing his wallet' in Waterbeach street

PUBLISHED: 10:37 28 October 2019 | UPDATED: 10:51 28 October 2019

A man was left with serious injuries after an assault in Green Side, Waterbeach on Saturday, October 26. Picture: Google Maps

A man was left with serious injuries after an assault in Green Side, Waterbeach on Saturday, October 26. Picture: Google Maps

A man was left seriously injured following a "nasty attack" where the suspect fled after stealing his victim's wallet in a Cambridgeshire street.

The man in his 50s was walking in Green Side, Waterbeach at around 7.20pm on Saturday (October 26) when the attacker assaulted him and stole his wallet.

The victim was left in the street as the suspect fled the scene, the victim suffered serious, but not life threatening, injuries and was rushed to hospital.

A spokesman for Cambridgeshire Police said: "The robbery is being treated as an isolated incident.

"However, there is an increased police presence in Waterbeach today (October 28) and an investigation is ongoing."

Detective Sergeant Mike Barnshaw said: "This was a nasty attack and we're urging anyone with information to come forward.

"I would like to emphasise that we believe this was an isolated incident."

Abshir Endurus, 18, of Gurnell Grove, London, has been charged with possession with intent to supply heroin and crack cocaine. He is due to appear at Peterborough Magistrates' Court today (October 28).

Anyone with information regarding this incident should call police on 101 quoting 35/76812/19 or visit www.cambs.police.uk/report.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111 or via www.crimestoppers-uk.org.

