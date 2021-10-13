Mobile housing and community advice service launches
- Credit: East Cambridgeshire District Council
A new district-wide roaming community hub has launched in East Cambridgeshire.
East Cambridgeshire District Council’s housing and community advice service bus will be travelling to areas across the district providing advice and support to residents.
Topics ranging from debt and benefits to homelessness and Covid-19 recovery can be discussed.
The bus will have a timetable and so far, confirmed locations include Littleport, Wicken, Mepal, Haddenham and Soham.
The housing and community advice service was launched in April 2020 and is an extension of the council’s housing department.
You may also want to watch:
Cllr David Ambrose Smith, chairman of the operational services committee said: “We hope that by launching this bus, residents from all areas of the district will be able to access advice and support closer to home.”
The full list of locations and timetable can be found on the council’s website.
