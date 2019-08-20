Advanced search

Driver who assaulted motorist with car keys after believing they 'pulled in front of him' on main Cambridgeshire road is sentenced

20 August, 2019 - 16:31
Footage shows a Mercedes driver sprinting towards another motorist and assaulting them with car keys on the A14. Picture: Supplied / Cambs Cops

Footage shows a Mercedes driver sprinting towards another motorist and assaulting them with car keys on the A14. Picture: Supplied / Cambs Cops

Supplied / Cambs Cops

A driver who got out of his car on the A14 to assault another motorist on the roadside has been sentenced.

Footage shows a Mercedes driver sprinting towards another motorist and assaulting them with car keys on the A14. Picture: Supplied / Cambs Cops

William Deadman climbed out of his Mercedes C-Class and sprinted towards the victim's vehicle before punching and jabbing the driver with their car keys.

The 41-year-old was caught in the act on the victim's dash cam pulling them out of their vehicle and into the carriageway before he was stopped by another motorist.

A court heard how Deadman was travelling back home to Birmingham after visiting family in Cambridge - he believed the victim had pulled in front of him at Girton.

The victim suffered significant swelling to his face and received a small wound to his leg.

Deadman, of Brickenhill Lane, Birmingham, pleaded guilty to assault causing actual bodily harm and driving without due care and attention.

On Thursday, August 15, he was sentenced to 16 weeks imprisonment, suspended for 12 months, along with a nine month driving disqualification for dangerous driving.

In addition, he was also ordered to complete 120 hours of unpaid work and pay £250 victim compensation and £1200 prosecution costs.

PC Katie Housham said: "Deadman put not only himself and the victim in danger, but many other road users on the busy A14.

"The victim was a young driver who was very scared by Deadman's behaviour. The dash cam footage in this case was key to the prosecution.

"If you believe you have seen dangerous or careless driving, you should always report it to us rather than taking matters into your own hands."

Anyone with information about dangerous driving is urged to contact police either online at www.cambs.police.uk/report or call 101.

