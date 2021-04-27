Flames soar as electricity pole catches fire
Published: 4:32 PM April 27, 2021 Updated: 4:37 PM April 27, 2021
- Credit: Cambs fire
Firefighters are dealing with an electricity pole that caught fire this afternoon.
Video footage of the fire was released on their Twitter account by Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue.
“Firefighters were called just before 2.30pm this afternoon; this was the scene prior to their arrival,” they tweeted.
North Road, Alconbury Weston is currently closed both ways between Highfield Ave and High Street, Alconbury, while firefighters deal with the fire.
You may also want to watch:
Don't Miss
Comments powered by Disqus