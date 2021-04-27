News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Ely Standard > News

Flames soar as electricity pole catches fire

Author Picture Icon

John Elworthy

Published: 4:32 PM April 27, 2021    Updated: 4:37 PM April 27, 2021
Pole fire

Electricity pole on fire in Cambridgeshire today - Credit: Cambs fire

Firefighters are dealing with an electricity pole that caught fire this afternoon.  

Video footage of the fire was released on their Twitter account by Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue.  

“Firefighters were called just before 2.30pm this afternoon; this was the scene prior to their arrival,” they tweeted.  

North Road, Alconbury Weston is currently closed both ways between Highfield Ave and High Street, Alconbury, while firefighters deal with the fire.  

You may also want to watch:

Alconbury Weald News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Annie Austin, an Ely PCSO

Cambridgeshire Constabulary

'Dedicated' PCSO retires after 12 years amid force funding cuts

Ben Jolley

Author Picture Icon
Haddenham housing scheme

East Cambridgeshire District Council

East Cambs village does not need or want 70 new homes, argue planners

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon
Ely Cathedral’s Peregrine Falcons

Ely Cathedral

You can now watch Ely Cathedral’s rare Peregrine Falcons live 24/7

Harry Rutter

Author Picture Icon
Paul Meads, of Lynn Road, Ely, has been jailed for using stolen bank cards to buy scratch cards.

Jail for bank card fraudster caught on CCTV

Ben Jolley

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus