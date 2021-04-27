Published: 4:32 PM April 27, 2021 Updated: 4:37 PM April 27, 2021

Firefighters are dealing with an electricity pole that caught fire this afternoon.

Firefighters were called just before 2.30pm this afternoon. This was the scene prior to their arrival. pic.twitter.com/jVGGqFSxl0 — Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service (@cambsfrs) April 27, 2021

Video footage of the fire was released on their Twitter account by Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue.

“Firefighters were called just before 2.30pm this afternoon; this was the scene prior to their arrival,” they tweeted.

North Road, Alconbury Weston is currently closed both ways between Highfield Ave and High Street, Alconbury, while firefighters deal with the fire.