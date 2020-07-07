Advanced search

Riverside bar and kitchen re-opens with new safety guidelines as lockdown eases

PUBLISHED: 15:54 07 July 2020 | UPDATED: 16:11 07 July 2020

Customers social distancing outside Riverside Bar & Kitchen in Ely. Picture: RIVERSIDE / FACEBOOK

Customers social distancing outside Riverside Bar & Kitchen in Ely. Picture: RIVERSIDE / FACEBOOK

Maximum table seating, social distancing signs, toilet cleaning every 15 minutes and a track and trace system are among new safety measures at Ely’s Riverside Bar & Kitchen as it re-opened following the coronavirus lockdown.

In a Facebook post ahead of them re-opening on Saturday (July 4), the Riverside team said: “Things may be a little bit different for a while, but we have done the best to make sure our team and you guys are all safe whilst enjoying the bar.

“All we ask is that you remember that we are as new to the new guidelines as you all are and if there is anything you believe we are doing incorrectly, please speak to us personally.

These are the measures that have been put in place:

• Tables for internal dining will need to be booked in advance

• Tables will not be able to be reserved outside - these will be given on a first come basis

• Maximum table seatings will be limited to six people and groups must be no more than six at any table

• Guests will have the chance to supply their name and number to help with the UK coronavirus tack and trace system

• There are sanitiser stations, clear guidelines and notices that should be followed when moving around the premises

• At all times, where possible, guests should try to maintain a two-metre distance from anyone outside of their party - but at least one metre MORE: Arbuckles re-opens post-lockdown with social distancing measures in place to protect customers The post added that the takeaway system, which had been running throughout lockdown, will remain with “all consumables served in or on disposable containers/glassware”.

It continues to say: “Our staff will be constantly walking the bar taking orders at the table and continuing to converse with customers in a safe manner.

“Our team will be walking the outside areas and collecting any fallen litter regularly #keeptheriverclean.”

