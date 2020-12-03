River rescue and life-saving actions commended at chief constable’s awards ceremony

Acting Sergeant Jamie Cooper and PC Lee Sustins were commended for saving the life of a man suffering a severe mental health crisis at his home in Wisbech back in June.

Rescuing a young boy from a Fenland river and saving the life of a man suffering a mental health crisis were just some of the acts praised at a force ceremony.

The Chief Constable's Commendations and Long Service Ceremony took place yesterday (December 2) with awards going to those who had gone above and beyond. Acting Sergeant Jamie Cooper was commended for helping to save the life of a man suffering a severe mental health crisis at his home in Wisbech back in June. He is pictured in 2019, when he helped to save the life of a woman threatening to take her own life in Whittlesey.

Two members of the public, Adrian and Christopher Moulding, were awarded a Royal Humane Society Testimonial on Parchment at The Chief Constable’s Commendations and Long Service Ceremony.

Armed with household tools, the pair rushed to the aid of a man and his nine-year-old son who had been involved in a collision near their house in Whittlesey Road, Benwick, in February.

They saved the boy’s life by rescuing him from the car, which was submerged upside down in the river.

Also commended were acting sergeant Jamie Cooper and police constable Lee Sustins, for saving the life of a man suffering a severe mental health crisis at his home in Wisbech back in June.

Cambridgeshire Police's Chief Constable's Commendations and Long Service Ceremony took place yesterday (December 2) with awards going to those who had gone above and beyond.

The Police Long Service and Good Conduct Medal was awarded to officers who had served 20 years or more within the force.

Officers awarded the medal included Det Sgt Paul Harris, Detective Superintendent Jon Hutchinson, Sgt Kevin Misik and Inspector Nik Percival among others.

Three police staff members, including Joanne Newman, received a police staff long service award for working at the force for more than 20 years.

Members of the special constabulary were praised too and awarded a Special Constabulary Long Service Medal.

Those thanked included Assistant Chief Officer Stuart Anderson who has served as a special for 40 years, alongside special constables David Davies, Mark Gilibrand, Adam Barnwell for nine years’ service and special constable Lee Leney for 15 years’ service.

PC Lee Sustins was commended for saving the life of a man suffering a severe mental health crisis at his home in Wisbech back in June.

In a break from tradition due to Covid-19, the ceremony was held virtually but chief constable Nick Dean was still able to praise officers, staff and members of the public who had gone above and beyond.

He said: “I am always amazed by the stories of outstanding bravery, compassion and kindness towards those in need, how you put your own lives at risk and how you have gone above and beyond for the people of Cambridgeshire – so to each and every one of you, I say thank you.”

Other commendations on the night were

• DC Jo Nicholson for investigative work which helped convict a dangerous domestic abuser. Years of physical and sexual abuse ended in the man raping and attempting to strangle his partner.

Jo secured enough evidence to ensure the man was charged and he was jailed for 10 years back in August.

Cambridgeshire Police's Chief Constable's Commendations and Long Service Ceremony took place on December 2 with awards going to those who had gone above and beyond.

• Detective Inspector Jo Crisall, Sgt Alice Draper, Sgt Paul Street, De Sgt Michael Basford, PCs Josh Williams, Luke Charlton and two other officers were all praised for investigating organised crime groups (OCGs) in the south of the county.

In the first seven months of this year the team was involved in 88 OCG ‘disruptions’ – including tackling a gang of dangerous drug dealers in St Ives. During one warrant the team recovered just under a kilo of cocaine and more than £90k in cash.

• Det Sgt Andrew Gaunt-Warner, DC Tor Sayer, DC Lee Crane and police staff member Dan Stewart were thanked for finding seven high risk missing people and arresting 38 suspects over the past year.

The team also built positive relationships with hard-to-reach communities, which resulted in a shooting victim being identified and safeguarded.

• PC Adam Strong and three other officers were commended for saving a suicidal man’s life after finding him unconscious and performing CPR.

Cambridgeshire Police's Chief Constable's Commendations and Long Service Ceremony took place on December 2 with awards going to those who had gone above and beyond.

• Sgt Darren Gore, PCs Jamie Cole, Mike Froment, Megan Thrasher, Rosie Wilkes and three other officers were thanked for saving another man’s life in July, in a similar situation to the above.

• Two officers, together with Inspector Ed McNeill, were praised for their roles in a 38-day investigation into a missing man in St Neots.

The officers used new technology, worked with partners and challenged conventional thinking to reduce the search area and recover the man’s body.

• PC Mark Lappin and another officer from the BCH Roads Policing Unit received a Royal Humane Society award for saving a woman’s life after she was found in the live lane of the M11 in November last year.