Beauty and history of the River Nene brought together in 900 voices project

PUBLISHED: 11:30 31 December 2018

Over 900 stories about the River Nene have been captured in one year since the launch of the Nenescape Landscape Partnership Scheme. Picture: BRIAN PURDY

Over 900 stories about the River Nene have been captured in one year since the launch of the Nenescape Landscape Partnership Scheme. Picture: BRIAN PURDY

Archant

More than 900 stories about the River Nene have been captured in one year since the launch of a digital storytelling project.

The Nene Washes in their full glory. Photo: Andy HayThe Nene Washes in their full glory. Photo: Andy Hay

The ‘900 Voices of the River Nene’ will see a media archive of photographs, film, audio clips and artwork brought together to tell the history and beauty of the Nene.

A series of short films and an interactive digital art installation will also be created.

The project comes thanks to National Lottery players through the Heritage Lottery Fund, which allowed Nenescape to commission arts organisation One to One Development Trust to create the archive.

The online archive was officially launched on December 7 in the Knights Chamber at Peterborough Cathedra, to contributors, volunteers, Nenescape trustees and a team of people who helped make the project happen.

Over 900 stories about the River Nene have been captured in one year since the launch of the Nenescape Landscape Partnership Scheme. Picture: NENESCAPEOver 900 stories about the River Nene have been captured in one year since the launch of the Nenescape Landscape Partnership Scheme. Picture: NENESCAPE

Over the following weekend the installation was open to the public at Nene Park and at Peterborough Museum, where visitors saw the installation.

From Upper Heyford in Northamptonshire close to the source of the river to March on the old course of the Nene in Cambridgeshire, the contributions describe the special connection people have with their local landscape.

From the dedicated volunteers who come together to run river clean-ups to historical events, the archive is an Aladdin’s cave of stories which can be searched through an interactive map.

Andrew Langley, acting chair of Nenescape, said: “It’s been a delight to watch this project grow and see more and more contributions from the public flow into the archive.

Over 900 stories about the River Nene have been captured in one year since the launch of the Nenescape Landscape Partnership Scheme. Picture: NENESCAPEOver 900 stories about the River Nene have been captured in one year since the launch of the Nenescape Landscape Partnership Scheme. Picture: NENESCAPE

“To see the installation tonight is breathtaking and I know that it’s going to be a real asset to the Nene Valley.”

Nenescape welcomes involvement from anyone with interest in the wildlife, heritage and landscape of the Nene Valley, and is particularly keen to collect contributions from people with stories or memories about the river to include in the online archive.

Visit www.900voicesofthenene.co.uk to contribute a story or contact Alison Cross at alison@rnrp.org for more information.

For further information visit the Nenescape website at www.nenescape.org

Over 900 stories about the River Nene have been captured in one year since the launch of the Nenescape Landscape Partnership Scheme. Picture: NENESCAPEOver 900 stories about the River Nene have been captured in one year since the launch of the Nenescape Landscape Partnership Scheme. Picture: NENESCAPE

