Aquafest 2019 promises to be one of the biggest events of the summer in Ely - raft race competitors still have time to join the fun

Ely Aquafest is traditonally one of the highlights of summer in Ely. A pictorial reminder of past years - this year's event is July 7. And remember it's free to attend for a great family day out. Picture; ROTARY CLUB Archant

The date is set, the weather ‘booked’ (well hopefully) and a year of planning is drawing to a close as Ely Aquafest prepares to attract thousands to the river front in the city.

Organised by the Rotary clubs of Ely, the 2019 Aquafest is on July 7 and the event planning is well under way.

“Those that attended last year will certainly remember what a great day out it was in glorious sunshine,” said Rotarian Phil Smith.

“Although we can't control the weather everything else is coming together nicely. “This year there will be a birds of prey display from the Raptor Foundation and many returning favourites such as dance group 4th Dimension and local favourite Jacen Bruce.”

He said fairground rides, craft, charity and commercial stalls will be there in abundance and many food and drink outlets.

“It promises to be a great day for all the family”, said Mr Smith.

“The raft race will, as usual, be one of the highlights of the day and there are still some places available if you want to have a go yourselves.”

For more information contact Phil Smith by email at phil.smith47@hotmail.co.uk