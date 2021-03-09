Published: 3:00 PM March 9, 2021 Updated: 3:01 PM March 9, 2021

Stan Hickish (right) who has been campaigning as Riding and Skating Ely (RASE) since 2017 to get the project started for a new skatepark to build on the success of a smaller park at St John's Road, Ely (left). - Credit: ARCHANT

A group campaigning for a new skate park in Ely is applying for funding to pay for a panning pre-application.

Having given a presentation to the City of Ely Council on February 22 after gaining 2,000 signatures, RASE (Riding and Skating Ely) hope the skate park to be situated in Ely Country Park.

“But as some of you may know this was previously a landfill site,” said group members Angela Haylock.

“Therefore, we need to look carefully at whether this is the most suitable site and this is where the pre-app comes in.

“East Cambridgeshire District Council offers specialist advice on whether the principle of the development is unacceptable, therefore saving us the cost of a full planning application.”

You may also want to watch:

RASE have been campaigning for this park for several years and have set up a Change.org petition which has received support from 1,268 people.



Stan Hickish, chair of RASE, said: “It’s our plan to create something smooth and aesthetically pleasing.

“We are currently seeking funding from other bodies but felt that members of the local population may be interested in assisting us with this great project.

To contribute visit https://gofund.me/b4144291