12 stunning Cambs buildings praised for 'architectural excellence'
A mosque, archive building and three private homes are among 12 Cambridgeshire buildings to win regional Royal Institute of British Architects awards.
Cambridge Central Mosque by Marks Barfield Architects won the RIBA East Building of the Year and the full list of RIBA East Award-winning projects in Cambridgeshire is below:
- Cambridge Central Mosque, by Marks Barfield Architects, London
- Imperial War Museum's Paper Store, Duxford, by Architype, London
- Key Worker Housing, Eddington, by Stanton Williams, London
- Private House, Cambridge, by NRAP Architects, Cambridge
- Royal Papworth Hospital, by HOK International, London
- Simple House, Cambridge, by Haysom Ward Miller, Cambridge
- Student Services Centre, University of Cambridge, by Bennetts Associates, London
Luke Tozer, regional jury chair, said: "From individual homes to large institutional buildings, the award-winners are united in demonstrating architectural excellence on their own terms.
"We saw some delightful projects that gave new life to existing structures, along with new buildings that beautifully married economy of means and environmental performance."
The RIBA East Building of the Year 2021 was awarded to Cambridge Central Mosque by Marks Barfield Architects, London.
The Cambridge Mosque Trust also picked up the RIBA East Client of the Year and, securing a hat-trick for the practice, Matthew Wingrove was rewarded for his work on the scheme with the project architect of the year award.
The RIBA East Sustainability Award, sponsored by Michelmersh, was awarded to the Imperial War Museums Paper Store in Duxford, by Architype.
The RIBA East Small Project of the Year went to the remodelling and extension of a private house in Cambridge, by Cambridge-based NRAP Architects.
RIBA East regional award winners will now go forward to be considered for a RIBA National Award, which will be announced on September 9.
The shortlist for the RIBA Stirling Prize for the best building of the year will be drawn from the RIBA National Award-winning projects later in the year.