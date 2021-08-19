News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Ely Standard > News

Gallery

12 stunning Cambs buildings praised for 'architectural excellence'

Author Picture Icon

Ben Jolley

Published: 9:13 AM August 19, 2021   
Student Services Centre was crowned a regional winner of the Royal Institute of British Architects awards.

Student Services Centre was crowned a regional winner of the Royal Institute of British Architects awards. - Credit: PETER COOK

A mosque, archive building and three private homes are among 12 Cambridgeshire buildings to win regional Royal Institute of British Architects awards.

Cambridge Central Mosque by Marks Barfield Architects won the RIBA East Building of the Year and the full list of RIBA East Award-winning projects in Cambridgeshire is below:

Cambridge Central Mosque was crowned a regional winner of the Royal Institute of British Architects awards

Cambridge Central Mosque was crowned a regional winner of the Royal Institute of British Architects awards - Credit: Morley von Sternberg

Cambridge Central Mosque was crowned a regional winner of the Royal Institute of British Architects awards

Cambridge Central Mosque was crowned a regional winner of the Royal Institute of British Architects awards - Credit: Morley von Sternberg

  • Cambridge Central Mosque, by Marks Barfield Architects, London
  • Imperial War Museum's Paper Store, Duxford, by Architype, London

    Imperial War Museum's paper store was crowned a regional winner of the Royal Institute of British Architects awards

    Imperial War Museum's paper store was crowned a regional winner of the Royal Institute of British Architects awards. Exterior view of building 104A Object Store at IWM Duxford. Photographed January 2020 - Credit: IWM

  • Key Worker Housing, Eddington, by Stanton Williams, London

    Key Worker Housing, Eddington, Cambridge, was crowned a regional winner of the Royal Institute of British Architects awards

    Key Worker Housing, Eddington, Cambridge, was crowned a regional winner of the Royal Institute of British Architects awards - Credit: Jack Hobhouse

  • Private House, Cambridge, by NRAP Architects, Cambridge
     
    Private House, Cambridge, was crowned a regional winner of the Royal Institute of British Architects' awards.

    Private House, Cambridge, was crowned a regional winner of the Royal Institute of British Architects' awards. - Credit: Matthew Smith

    Private House, Cambridge, was crowned a regional winner of the Royal Institute of British Architects awards

    Private House, Cambridge, was crowned a regional winner of the Royal Institute of British Architects awards - Credit: MATTHEW SMITH

  • Royal Papworth Hospital, by HOK International, London
     
    Royal Papworth Hospital was crowned a regional winner of the Royal Institute of British Architects' awards.

    Royal Papworth Hospital was crowned a regional winner of the Royal Institute of British Architects' awards. - Credit: Andrew Meredith

    Royal Papworth Hospital was crowned a regional winner of the Royal Institute of British Architects' awards.

    Royal Papworth Hospital was crowned a regional winner of the Royal Institute of British Architects awards. - Credit: Andrew Meredith

  • Simple House, Cambridge, by Haysom Ward Miller, Cambridge
     
    Simple House, Cambridge was crowned a regional winner of the Royal Institute of British Architects awards.

    Simple House, Cambridge was crowned a regional winner of the Royal Institute of British Architects awards. - Credit: RICHARD FRASER

    Simple House, Cambridge was crowned a regional winner of the Royal Institute of British Architects awards.

    Simple House, Cambridge was crowned a regional winner of the Royal Institute of British Architects awards. - Credit: RICHARD FRASER

  • Student Services Centre, University of Cambridge, by Bennetts Associates, London
     
    Student Services Centre was crowned a regional winner of the Royal Institute of British Architects awards.

    Student Services Centre was crowned a regional winner of the Royal Institute of British Architects awards. - Credit: PETER COOK

Luke Tozer, regional jury chair, said: "From individual homes to large institutional buildings, the award-winners are united in demonstrating architectural excellence on their own terms. 

"We saw some delightful projects that gave new life to existing structures, along with new buildings that beautifully married economy of means and environmental performance." 

The RIBA East Building of the Year 2021 was awarded to Cambridge Central Mosque by Marks Barfield Architects, London.

The Cambridge Mosque Trust also picked up the RIBA East Client of the Year and, securing a hat-trick for the practice, Matthew Wingrove was rewarded for his work on the scheme with the project architect of the year award.

The RIBA East Sustainability Award, sponsored by Michelmersh, was awarded to the Imperial War Museums Paper Store in Duxford, by Architype.

The RIBA East Small Project of the Year went to the remodelling and extension of a private house in Cambridge, by Cambridge-based NRAP Architects.

RIBA East regional award winners will now go forward to be considered for a RIBA National Award, which will be announced on September 9.

The shortlist for the RIBA Stirling Prize for the best building of the year will be drawn from the RIBA National Award-winning projects later in the year.

