Published: 9:13 AM August 19, 2021

Student Services Centre was crowned a regional winner of the Royal Institute of British Architects awards. - Credit: PETER COOK

A mosque, archive building and three private homes are among 12 Cambridgeshire buildings to win regional Royal Institute of British Architects awards.

Cambridge Central Mosque by Marks Barfield Architects won the RIBA East Building of the Year and the full list of RIBA East Award-winning projects in Cambridgeshire is below:

Cambridge Central Mosque was crowned a regional winner of the Royal Institute of British Architects awards - Credit: Morley von Sternberg

Cambridge Central Mosque was crowned a regional winner of the Royal Institute of British Architects awards - Credit: Morley von Sternberg

Cambridge Central Mosque, by Marks Barfield Architects, London

Imperial War Museum's Paper Store, Duxford, by Architype, London



Imperial War Museum's paper store was crowned a regional winner of the Royal Institute of British Architects awards. Exterior view of building 104A Object Store at IWM Duxford. Photographed January 2020 - Credit: IWM

Key Worker Housing, Eddington, by Stanton Williams, London



Key Worker Housing, Eddington, Cambridge, was crowned a regional winner of the Royal Institute of British Architects awards - Credit: Jack Hobhouse

Private House, Cambridge, by NRAP Architects, Cambridge

Private House, Cambridge, was crowned a regional winner of the Royal Institute of British Architects' awards. - Credit: Matthew Smith Private House, Cambridge, was crowned a regional winner of the Royal Institute of British Architects awards - Credit: MATTHEW SMITH

Royal Papworth Hospital, by HOK International, London

Royal Papworth Hospital was crowned a regional winner of the Royal Institute of British Architects' awards. - Credit: Andrew Meredith Royal Papworth Hospital was crowned a regional winner of the Royal Institute of British Architects awards. - Credit: Andrew Meredith

Simple House, Cambridge, by Haysom Ward Miller, Cambridge

Simple House, Cambridge was crowned a regional winner of the Royal Institute of British Architects awards. - Credit: RICHARD FRASER Simple House, Cambridge was crowned a regional winner of the Royal Institute of British Architects awards. - Credit: RICHARD FRASER

Student Services Centre, University of Cambridge, by Bennetts Associates, London

Student Services Centre was crowned a regional winner of the Royal Institute of British Architects awards. - Credit: PETER COOK

Luke Tozer, regional jury chair, said: "From individual homes to large institutional buildings, the award-winners are united in demonstrating architectural excellence on their own terms.

"We saw some delightful projects that gave new life to existing structures, along with new buildings that beautifully married economy of means and environmental performance."

The RIBA East Building of the Year 2021 was awarded to Cambridge Central Mosque by Marks Barfield Architects, London.

The Cambridge Mosque Trust also picked up the RIBA East Client of the Year and, securing a hat-trick for the practice, Matthew Wingrove was rewarded for his work on the scheme with the project architect of the year award.

The RIBA East Sustainability Award, sponsored by Michelmersh, was awarded to the Imperial War Museums Paper Store in Duxford, by Architype.

The RIBA East Small Project of the Year went to the remodelling and extension of a private house in Cambridge, by Cambridge-based NRAP Architects.

RIBA East regional award winners will now go forward to be considered for a RIBA National Award, which will be announced on September 9.

The shortlist for the RIBA Stirling Prize for the best building of the year will be drawn from the RIBA National Award-winning projects later in the year.