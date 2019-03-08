Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter
Breaking

£1,000 reward to catch 'heartless' thieves who trashed Littleport home of 77-year-old while in hospital

PUBLISHED: 11:10 10 June 2019 | UPDATED: 13:03 10 June 2019

A £1000 reward is being offered to catch the heartless thieves who trashed the house of a 77-year-old man in Littleport – even urinating on his bed – while he was in hospital. Picture: MARK TAYLOR.

A £1000 reward is being offered to catch the heartless thieves who trashed the house of a 77-year-old man in Littleport - even urinating on his bed - while he was in hospital. Picture: MARK TAYLOR.

Archant

A £1,000 reward is being offered to catch the heartless thieves who trashed the house of a 77-year-old man in Littleport - even urinating on his bed - while he was in hospital.

A £1000 reward is being offered to catch the heartless thieves who trashed the house of a 77-year-old man in Littleport – even urinating on his bed – while he was in hospital. Picture: MARK TAYLOR.A £1000 reward is being offered to catch the heartless thieves who trashed the house of a 77-year-old man in Littleport – even urinating on his bed – while he was in hospital. Picture: MARK TAYLOR.

The property in Wisbech Road was discovered "smashed to pieces" by the distraught family of Philip Butcher yesterday (June 9).

His bed has been urinated on, cabinets, mirrors and pictures smashed on the floor and £1,500 in cash stolen.

Mr Butcher, who was rushed to hospital on Thursday with chronic heart failure, is yet to know about the incident in fear it will worsen his condition.

The keys to his mobility scooter and bank paperwork were also taken along with a selection of old watches still in their boxes.

A £1000 reward is being offered to catch the heartless thieves who trashed the house of a 77-year-old man in Littleport – even urinating on his bed – while he was in hospital. Picture: MARK TAYLOR.A £1000 reward is being offered to catch the heartless thieves who trashed the house of a 77-year-old man in Littleport – even urinating on his bed – while he was in hospital. Picture: MARK TAYLOR.

Mark Taylor, whose wife Rebecca is Mr Butcher's niece, said: "I just cannot believe how heartless people are to do something like this to the home of an elderly man.

"We went round on Friday just to check if everything was ok and it was, but then when we returned yesterday and we just couldn't believe it.

"Every room has been smashed to pieces - even the little toilet and two bedrooms upstairs.

"We dare not tell him yet because he is an ill man and was only diagnosed with dementia earlier this year."

Mr Taylor is now offering a £1000 reward in cash for conviction of those who did it.

He continued: "I am so angry, we just need to find who did this, it is absolutely disgusting.

"He loves his little house, we are just thankful he wasn't there when it happened as it could have finished him off."

Neighbours of Mr Butcher also posted on the Facebook group Littleport Notice Board in a plea to catch the culprits.

Dozens of messages of support including offers of new furnishings and money to help get him back on his feet when he is out of hospital have flooded in.

A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Police said: "At about 12pm yesterday (June 9) we received reports of a burglary at a property in Wisbech Road, Littleport.

"Cash was stolen from the home between 8.50am on Friday (June 7) and 11.55am yesterday.

"Officers, including those trained in forensics, attended the scene and an investigation is ongoing.

"No arrests have yet been made."

Anyone with information regarding this incident should call police on 101 quoting 35/39995/19 or visit www.cambs.police.uk/report

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111 or via www.crimestoppers-uk.org

You may also want to watch:

Most Read

£1,000 reward to catch ‘heartless’ thieves who trashed Littleport home of 77-year-old while in hospital

A £1000 reward is being offered to catch the heartless thieves who trashed the house of a 77-year-old man in Littleport – even urinating on his bed – while he was in hospital. Picture: MARK TAYLOR.

Cocaine-fuelled driver slams into telegraph pole in Soham

The driver of this van was arrested after they tested positive for cocaine in Soham. Picture: TWITTER / BCH POLICING

Drugs seized and ‘dangerous driving’ all in a night’s work for police in Littleport

Police officers had a busy Saturday night in Littleport as they seized drugs during a stop and search before dealing with a motorist who was driving in a dangerous manner.

‘Unsteady driver’ caught three-and-a-half times over the legal alcohol limit stopped by police officers in Ely

This driver was three-and-a-half times the legal alcohol limit and was stopped in Ely. Picture: TWITTER / BCH ROAD POLICING

Drink driver fled from police before crashing into roundabout on A10/A1101 junction

Driver who failed to stop for police was later found to be under the influence of alcohol had a lucky escape when their car collided with a roundabout on the A10/A1101 near Littleport. Picture: FACEBOOK/POLICING EAST CAMBRIDGESHIRE.

Most Read

£1,000 reward to catch ‘heartless’ thieves who trashed Littleport home of 77-year-old while in hospital

A £1000 reward is being offered to catch the heartless thieves who trashed the house of a 77-year-old man in Littleport – even urinating on his bed – while he was in hospital. Picture: MARK TAYLOR.

Cocaine-fuelled driver slams into telegraph pole in Soham

The driver of this van was arrested after they tested positive for cocaine in Soham. Picture: TWITTER / BCH POLICING

Drugs seized and ‘dangerous driving’ all in a night’s work for police in Littleport

Police officers had a busy Saturday night in Littleport as they seized drugs during a stop and search before dealing with a motorist who was driving in a dangerous manner.

‘Unsteady driver’ caught three-and-a-half times over the legal alcohol limit stopped by police officers in Ely

This driver was three-and-a-half times the legal alcohol limit and was stopped in Ely. Picture: TWITTER / BCH ROAD POLICING

Drink driver fled from police before crashing into roundabout on A10/A1101 junction

Driver who failed to stop for police was later found to be under the influence of alcohol had a lucky escape when their car collided with a roundabout on the A10/A1101 near Littleport. Picture: FACEBOOK/POLICING EAST CAMBRIDGESHIRE.

Latest from the Ely Standard

£1,000 reward to catch ‘heartless’ thieves who trashed Littleport home of 77-year-old while in hospital

A £1000 reward is being offered to catch the heartless thieves who trashed the house of a 77-year-old man in Littleport – even urinating on his bed – while he was in hospital. Picture: MARK TAYLOR.

Show-stopping graduation for talented Viva member Dresden at Ely Cathedral

Show-stopping graduation for talented Viva member Dresden Goodwin at Ely Cathedral. Picture: MIKE ROUSE

Cyclist at Elm seriously injured - with multiple broken bones - after collision involving 4x4 that failed to stop

Police are investigating a suspected hit and run at Elm in which a cyclist received serious injuries. His daughter has appealed for witnesses to come forward. Picture; STOCK

Soham Town Council chair Charles Warner opens town’s ‘Man Shed’ which is set to provide ‘a go to place for men’

The ‘Man Shed’ in Soham is now officially opened. The ‘go to place for men’ was opened by Soham Town Council chair Charles Waner. Picture: FACEBOOK / SOHAM MAN SHED

‘Unsteady driver’ caught three-and-a-half times over the legal alcohol limit stopped by police officers in Ely

This driver was three-and-a-half times the legal alcohol limit and was stopped in Ely. Picture: TWITTER / BCH ROAD POLICING
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists