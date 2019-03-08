Breaking

£1,000 reward to catch 'heartless' thieves who trashed Littleport home of 77-year-old while in hospital

A £1000 reward is being offered to catch the heartless thieves who trashed the house of a 77-year-old man in Littleport - even urinating on his bed - while he was in hospital. Picture: MARK TAYLOR. Archant

A £1,000 reward is being offered to catch the heartless thieves who trashed the house of a 77-year-old man in Littleport - even urinating on his bed - while he was in hospital.

The property in Wisbech Road was discovered "smashed to pieces" by the distraught family of Philip Butcher yesterday (June 9).

His bed has been urinated on, cabinets, mirrors and pictures smashed on the floor and £1,500 in cash stolen.

Mr Butcher, who was rushed to hospital on Thursday with chronic heart failure, is yet to know about the incident in fear it will worsen his condition.

The keys to his mobility scooter and bank paperwork were also taken along with a selection of old watches still in their boxes.

Mark Taylor, whose wife Rebecca is Mr Butcher's niece, said: "I just cannot believe how heartless people are to do something like this to the home of an elderly man.

"We went round on Friday just to check if everything was ok and it was, but then when we returned yesterday and we just couldn't believe it.

"Every room has been smashed to pieces - even the little toilet and two bedrooms upstairs.

"We dare not tell him yet because he is an ill man and was only diagnosed with dementia earlier this year."

Mr Taylor is now offering a £1000 reward in cash for conviction of those who did it.

He continued: "I am so angry, we just need to find who did this, it is absolutely disgusting.

"He loves his little house, we are just thankful he wasn't there when it happened as it could have finished him off."

Neighbours of Mr Butcher also posted on the Facebook group Littleport Notice Board in a plea to catch the culprits.

Dozens of messages of support including offers of new furnishings and money to help get him back on his feet when he is out of hospital have flooded in.

A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Police said: "At about 12pm yesterday (June 9) we received reports of a burglary at a property in Wisbech Road, Littleport.

"Cash was stolen from the home between 8.50am on Friday (June 7) and 11.55am yesterday.

"Officers, including those trained in forensics, attended the scene and an investigation is ongoing.

"No arrests have yet been made."

Anyone with information regarding this incident should call police on 101 quoting 35/39995/19 or visit www.cambs.police.uk/report

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111 or via www.crimestoppers-uk.org

