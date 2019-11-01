Advanced search

Reward of £200 for return of missing dog in Soham that is a mental health 'best friend'

01 November, 2019 - 16:33
Plea to find mental health support dog Tia missing in Soham. Picture: ANDREA MELLOR

Plea to find mental health support dog Tia missing in Soham. Picture: ANDREA MELLOR

Archant

A £200 reward is being offered for the return of missing dog from Soham that is a mental health "best friend" to a mother-of-three.

Plea to find mental health support dog Tia missing in Soham. Picture: ANDREA MELLORPlea to find mental health support dog Tia missing in Soham. Picture: ANDREA MELLOR

Female whippet Tia has been missing for a month after she escaped from the family garden in Foxwood South on October 2.

Distraught owner Andrea Mellor, 48, has never spent a day without her since she was born eight years ago.

Tia is Andrea's "constant support" in battling anxiety and panic attacks.

Andrea said: "There has still not been one single sighting of her to date.

"She's been gone more than four weeks now and I've put up a £200 cash reward for her safe return, no questions asked.

"I hope that it may jog someone's memory, or give someone the incentive to inform me if someone has her."

Speaking to the Ely Standard following Tia's disappearance, Andrea said: "She is my little best friend.

"This is destroying me and I just want her home."

Her colouring is a light brown brindle.

If you have any sightings of Tia, or any information, get in touch with Andrea day or night on 07544630163 or 01353720292.

You may also want to watch:

Most Read

Hallo-wee-n! Skeletons and open-plan bathroom appears on Cambridgeshire village roundabout overnight

The skeletons and open-plan bathroom which appeared in Sutton overnight � just in time for Halloween. Picture: Supplied/Caroline Stanger

Housing officer, 21, will appeal to magistrates for leniency after drink drive conviction

Plea for leniency by Amber Mason as she faces disqualification for drink driving. She works for East Cambs Council as a housing officer. Picture; ARCHANT

‘It could happen to anyone’ – Ely mother whose husband saved her life after her heart stopped raises awareness of CPR

Mum raises awareness of life-saving CPR after cardiac arrest. Charlotte Salmons, 33, with husband James and Grace and Alfie. Picture: EAAA

Ely Muslims want to re-develop terraced house for £400,000 community centre

34 Broad Street Ely which could be home to the Ely Muslim Community if East Cambs Council grants planning permission for change of use and a rear extension. Picture; ECDC/GOOGLE

Ely Fireworks returns to Cherry Hill in November - here’s everything you need to know

Ely Fireworks returns to Cherry Hill in November - here’s everything you need to know. Picture: CLARE BUTLER

Most Read

Hallo-wee-n! Skeletons and open-plan bathroom appears on Cambridgeshire village roundabout overnight

The skeletons and open-plan bathroom which appeared in Sutton overnight � just in time for Halloween. Picture: Supplied/Caroline Stanger

Housing officer, 21, will appeal to magistrates for leniency after drink drive conviction

Plea for leniency by Amber Mason as she faces disqualification for drink driving. She works for East Cambs Council as a housing officer. Picture; ARCHANT

‘It could happen to anyone’ – Ely mother whose husband saved her life after her heart stopped raises awareness of CPR

Mum raises awareness of life-saving CPR after cardiac arrest. Charlotte Salmons, 33, with husband James and Grace and Alfie. Picture: EAAA

Ely Muslims want to re-develop terraced house for £400,000 community centre

34 Broad Street Ely which could be home to the Ely Muslim Community if East Cambs Council grants planning permission for change of use and a rear extension. Picture; ECDC/GOOGLE

Ely Fireworks returns to Cherry Hill in November - here’s everything you need to know

Ely Fireworks returns to Cherry Hill in November - here’s everything you need to know. Picture: CLARE BUTLER

Latest from the Ely Standard

Should we be calling tractor driver a hero for swerving to avoid head on crash with motorist on wrong side of road - and endangering his own life?

A tractor and trailer - with a full load of potatoes - overturned on the A1101 at Littleport today. Many believe the tractor driver is a hero after it was reported he had swerved to avoid head-on collision with a car coming at him on wrong side of the road. Picture; EAST CAMBS POLICING

New community hub to reduce the risk of homelessness in Littleport

Community hub in Littleport to reduce risk of homelessness. Picture: ECDC COMMS

Reward of £200 for return of missing dog in Soham that is a mental health ‘best friend’

Plea to find mental health support dog Tia missing in Soham. Picture: ANDREA MELLOR

Ely Tigers suffer first loss of term as Thetford take spoils from close-fought encounter

Ely Tigers try scorer Nathan Brooks (pic Steve Wells)

Meet the finalists in this year’s Fenland Poet Laureate Awards and read their poems ahead of this month’s final

The finalists in this year’s Fenland Poet Laureate Awards have been revealed ahead of the final held at the Rose and Crown Hotel in Wisbech on Friday, November 29. Picture: Supplied/ Fenland Poet Laureate Awards
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists