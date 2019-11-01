Reward of £200 for return of missing dog in Soham that is a mental health 'best friend'

A £200 reward is being offered for the return of missing dog from Soham that is a mental health "best friend" to a mother-of-three.

Female whippet Tia has been missing for a month after she escaped from the family garden in Foxwood South on October 2.

Distraught owner Andrea Mellor, 48, has never spent a day without her since she was born eight years ago.

Tia is Andrea's "constant support" in battling anxiety and panic attacks.

Andrea said: "There has still not been one single sighting of her to date.

"She's been gone more than four weeks now and I've put up a £200 cash reward for her safe return, no questions asked.

"I hope that it may jog someone's memory, or give someone the incentive to inform me if someone has her."

Speaking to the Ely Standard following Tia's disappearance, Andrea said: "She is my little best friend.

"This is destroying me and I just want her home."

Her colouring is a light brown brindle.

If you have any sightings of Tia, or any information, get in touch with Andrea day or night on 07544630163 or 01353720292.

