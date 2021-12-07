News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Ely Standard > News

'She will be sorely missed' - Rev Teresa retires

Author Picture Icon

Katie Woodcock

Published: 3:04 PM December 7, 2021
Updated: 3:59 PM December 7, 2021
Rev. Teresa Dixon (pictured inset) has retired from her service in the Grunty Fen group of churches

Rev. Teresa Dixon (pictured inset) has retired from her service in the Grunty Fen group of churches. A special cake was made for her by Helen Carter. - Credit: Rosemary Westwell

The Rev Teresa Dixon,  who has been serving in the Grunty Fen group of churches, has retired.

She took her final official communion service in St Andrew’s Church in Witchford on November 28.

The Rev Dixon served a group of churches that included Haddenham, Wilburton, Wentworth and Witchford.s. 

A special cake was made for the occasion by Helen Carter and members of all four churches met together to say farewell to Rev. Teresa. 

Teresa will now have more time to commit to her all-consuming job as a full-time nurse. 

Churchwarden of St Andrew’s Church Witchford, Rosemary Westwell, said: “We always looked forward to Rev. Teresa’s services. 

“She will be sorely missed although it is to be hoped that she may re-visit the churches again sometime in the future.” 

The church celebrated St. Andrews Day two days later on November 30 when they switched on the church’s Christmas lights. 


