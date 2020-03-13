Advanced search

New residentiary canon appointed at Ely Cathedral

PUBLISHED: 12:47 13 March 2020

Reverend James Reveley is the newly appointed canon at Ely Cathedral. Picture: ELY CATHEDRAL

A new residentiary canon has been appointed at Ely Cathedral.

Reverend James Reveley succeeds the Revd Canon Victoria Johnson who recently took up the position of Canon Precentor at York Minster.

Revd Reveley has been the vicar of St Andrew's, Bedford for the last seven years. As well as being a highly experienced parish priest, he has been vice chair of the St. Albans Diocesan Board for Church and Society.

He has also worked to support his local foodbank, night shelter and money advice centre.

James studied theology at Oxford and music in London and has sung in a local chamber choir for many years.

He is married to Joanna and they have two daughters, Miriam and Hannah, who are both members of The Ely Cathedrals Girls' Choir.

The Very Revd Mark Bonney, Dean of Ely, said: 'I am thrilled that James has accepted the bishop's offer to become a residentiary canon here and I very much look forward to him joining the team and working with him.

'James' skill-set is broad and strong and I am confident that he will be a great asset as we continue to grow and deepen the experience of all with whom the cathedral engages, and especially that of our regular congregation.'

Revd Reveley will be installed as a canon of Ely Cathedral at Evensong on Sunday June 28.

