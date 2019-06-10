Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Warm welcome to Ely for Revd Canon Dr Paul Andrews at special service

10 June, 2019 - 18:00
A special service was held for the licensing of the Revd Canon Dr Paul Andrews in Ely. Picture: MIKE ROUSE.

A special service was held for the licensing of the Revd Canon Dr Paul Andrews in Ely. Picture: MIKE ROUSE.

Archant

A special service was held for the licensing of the Revd Canon Dr Paul Andrews in Ely.

A special service was held for the licensing of the Revd Canon Dr Paul Andrews in Ely. Picture: MIKE ROUSE.A special service was held for the licensing of the Revd Canon Dr Paul Andrews in Ely. Picture: MIKE ROUSE.

Revd Andrews was welcomed by the Archdeacon of Huntingdon and Wisbech, The Venerable Hugh McCurdy.

Mayor of Ely Mike Rouse and chair of East Cambridgeshire District Council Lis Every were also present to share their love of the city.

Revd Andrews will now take over as Priest in Charge of the proprietary Chapel of St Peter. He will be living in Ely with his wife Judith.

St Peter-in-Ely is a Proprietary Chapel within the Church of England and Diocese of Ely.

A special service was held for the licensing of the Revd Canon Dr Paul Andrews in Ely. Picture: MIKE ROUSE.A special service was held for the licensing of the Revd Canon Dr Paul Andrews in Ely. Picture: MIKE ROUSE.

The congregation is drawn not only from the riverside area of Ely in which it stands but also from other parts of the city and the neighbouring villages.

Sunday services are always followed by light refreshments in St Peter's Rooms and a small number of social events for the congregation are held there throughout the year.

A special service was held for the licensing of the Revd Canon Dr Paul Andrews in Ely. Picture: MIKE ROUSE.A special service was held for the licensing of the Revd Canon Dr Paul Andrews in Ely. Picture: MIKE ROUSE.

A special service was held for the licensing of the Revd Canon Dr Paul Andrews in Ely. Picture: MIKE ROUSE.A special service was held for the licensing of the Revd Canon Dr Paul Andrews in Ely. Picture: MIKE ROUSE.

A special service was held for the licensing of the Revd Canon Dr Paul Andrews in Ely. Picture: MIKE ROUSE.A special service was held for the licensing of the Revd Canon Dr Paul Andrews in Ely. Picture: MIKE ROUSE.

You may also want to watch:

A special service was held for the licensing of the Revd Canon Dr Paul Andrews in Ely. Picture: MIKE ROUSE.A special service was held for the licensing of the Revd Canon Dr Paul Andrews in Ely. Picture: MIKE ROUSE.

A special service was held for the licensing of the Revd Canon Dr Paul Andrews in Ely. Picture: MIKE ROUSE.A special service was held for the licensing of the Revd Canon Dr Paul Andrews in Ely. Picture: MIKE ROUSE.

A special service was held for the licensing of the Revd Canon Dr Paul Andrews in Ely. Picture: MIKE ROUSE.A special service was held for the licensing of the Revd Canon Dr Paul Andrews in Ely. Picture: MIKE ROUSE.

Most Read

£1,000 reward to catch ‘heartless’ thieves who trashed Littleport home of 77-year-old while in hospital

A £1000 reward is being offered to catch the heartless thieves who trashed the house of a 77-year-old man in Littleport – even urinating on his bed – while he was in hospital. Picture: MARK TAYLOR.

Cocaine-fuelled driver slams into telegraph pole in Soham

The driver of this van was arrested after they tested positive for cocaine in Soham. Picture: TWITTER / BCH POLICING

Drugs seized and ‘dangerous driving’ all in a night’s work for police in Littleport

Police officers had a busy Saturday night in Littleport as they seized drugs during a stop and search before dealing with a motorist who was driving in a dangerous manner.

‘Unsteady driver’ caught three-and-a-half times over the legal alcohol limit stopped by police officers in Ely

This driver was three-and-a-half times the legal alcohol limit and was stopped in Ely. Picture: TWITTER / BCH ROAD POLICING

Drink driver fled from police before crashing into roundabout on A10/A1101 junction

Driver who failed to stop for police was later found to be under the influence of alcohol had a lucky escape when their car collided with a roundabout on the A10/A1101 near Littleport. Picture: FACEBOOK/POLICING EAST CAMBRIDGESHIRE.

Most Read

£1,000 reward to catch ‘heartless’ thieves who trashed Littleport home of 77-year-old while in hospital

A £1000 reward is being offered to catch the heartless thieves who trashed the house of a 77-year-old man in Littleport – even urinating on his bed – while he was in hospital. Picture: MARK TAYLOR.

Cocaine-fuelled driver slams into telegraph pole in Soham

The driver of this van was arrested after they tested positive for cocaine in Soham. Picture: TWITTER / BCH POLICING

Drugs seized and ‘dangerous driving’ all in a night’s work for police in Littleport

Police officers had a busy Saturday night in Littleport as they seized drugs during a stop and search before dealing with a motorist who was driving in a dangerous manner.

‘Unsteady driver’ caught three-and-a-half times over the legal alcohol limit stopped by police officers in Ely

This driver was three-and-a-half times the legal alcohol limit and was stopped in Ely. Picture: TWITTER / BCH ROAD POLICING

Drink driver fled from police before crashing into roundabout on A10/A1101 junction

Driver who failed to stop for police was later found to be under the influence of alcohol had a lucky escape when their car collided with a roundabout on the A10/A1101 near Littleport. Picture: FACEBOOK/POLICING EAST CAMBRIDGESHIRE.

Latest from the Ely Standard

6,000 estimated visitors to G’s at Barway near Ely for their Open Farm Sunday event

Huge crowds turned out for Open Farm Sunday at G's at their Barway farm on Sunday. The weather was great and there was a huge amount to do for the many who visited, both young and old. Picture; ARCHANT

£1,000 reward to catch ‘heartless’ thieves who trashed Littleport home of 77-year-old while in hospital

A £1000 reward is being offered to catch the heartless thieves who trashed the house of a 77-year-old man in Littleport – even urinating on his bed – while he was in hospital. Picture: MARK TAYLOR.

Warm welcome to Ely for Revd Canon Dr Paul Andrews at special service

A special service was held for the licensing of the Revd Canon Dr Paul Andrews in Ely. Picture: MIKE ROUSE.

REVIEW: Only hardcore Pokémon fans will be able to follow Detective Pikachu - for the rest it’s colourful chaos

Detective Pikachu

Show-stopping graduation for talented Viva member Dresden at Ely Cathedral

Show-stopping graduation for talented Viva member Dresden Goodwin at Ely Cathedral. Picture: MIKE ROUSE
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists