Warm welcome to Ely for Revd Canon Dr Paul Andrews at special service

A special service was held for the licensing of the Revd Canon Dr Paul Andrews in Ely. Picture: MIKE ROUSE. Archant

A special service was held for the licensing of the Revd Canon Dr Paul Andrews in Ely.

A special service was held for the licensing of the Revd Canon Dr Paul Andrews in Ely. Picture: MIKE ROUSE. A special service was held for the licensing of the Revd Canon Dr Paul Andrews in Ely. Picture: MIKE ROUSE.

Revd Andrews was welcomed by the Archdeacon of Huntingdon and Wisbech, The Venerable Hugh McCurdy.

Mayor of Ely Mike Rouse and chair of East Cambridgeshire District Council Lis Every were also present to share their love of the city.

Revd Andrews will now take over as Priest in Charge of the proprietary Chapel of St Peter. He will be living in Ely with his wife Judith.

St Peter-in-Ely is a Proprietary Chapel within the Church of England and Diocese of Ely.

A special service was held for the licensing of the Revd Canon Dr Paul Andrews in Ely. Picture: MIKE ROUSE. A special service was held for the licensing of the Revd Canon Dr Paul Andrews in Ely. Picture: MIKE ROUSE.

The congregation is drawn not only from the riverside area of Ely in which it stands but also from other parts of the city and the neighbouring villages.

Sunday services are always followed by light refreshments in St Peter's Rooms and a small number of social events for the congregation are held there throughout the year.

A special service was held for the licensing of the Revd Canon Dr Paul Andrews in Ely. Picture: MIKE ROUSE. A special service was held for the licensing of the Revd Canon Dr Paul Andrews in Ely. Picture: MIKE ROUSE.

A special service was held for the licensing of the Revd Canon Dr Paul Andrews in Ely. Picture: MIKE ROUSE. A special service was held for the licensing of the Revd Canon Dr Paul Andrews in Ely. Picture: MIKE ROUSE.

A special service was held for the licensing of the Revd Canon Dr Paul Andrews in Ely. Picture: MIKE ROUSE. A special service was held for the licensing of the Revd Canon Dr Paul Andrews in Ely. Picture: MIKE ROUSE.

You may also want to watch:

A special service was held for the licensing of the Revd Canon Dr Paul Andrews in Ely. Picture: MIKE ROUSE. A special service was held for the licensing of the Revd Canon Dr Paul Andrews in Ely. Picture: MIKE ROUSE.

A special service was held for the licensing of the Revd Canon Dr Paul Andrews in Ely. Picture: MIKE ROUSE. A special service was held for the licensing of the Revd Canon Dr Paul Andrews in Ely. Picture: MIKE ROUSE.