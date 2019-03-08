'We remember with gratitude' - Reminiscing about school days at reunion dinner for Soham Grammarians

It was a chance to fondly remember school days of years gone by as staff and pupils of Soham Grammar School gathered for their annual dinner. Picture: MIKE ROUSE Archant

The reunion event for the Soham Grammarians took place in the Beechurst Hall at Soham Village College.

Former friends gathered at their old assembly hall to reminisce about amusing events and characters from their school days.

With the introduction of comprehensive education in 1972, the grammar school and Soham Village College were merged and it ceased to exist in its own right, bringing an end to almost 300 years of history.

Mayor of Ely Mike Rouse, an honorary grammarian, was a guest speaker at the dinner on October 5 which saw a three course meal dished up including wine.

He taught at Soham Village College, is an historian, author and photographer.

"It is right to remember with gratitude the old school, the friends you made, the teachers who made you, in some cases perhaps broke you, but generally did their best for you," Mayor Rouse said in his speech.

