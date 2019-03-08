Reunion dinner to mark 30 years of the Needham's Association

Guests gathered at the Needham's Association at their 30th annual dinner. Picture: MIKE ROUSE Archant

A reunion evening was held in Ely to mark the 30th annual dinner of the Needham's Association.

Guests gathered at the Masonic Hall, in Silver Street, on Saturday night (September 21).

Richard Hobbs was announced as taking over as chairman of the group from the long-serving Trevor Benton.

Mayor Mike Rouse also joined the dinner party to share his memories of the city along with mayoress Lauren.

Mayor Rouse said: "Thank you for the chance to meet with so many people who make Ely such a wonderful place."

The trust was founded from the estate of Mrs Catherine Needham who died in 1730, leaving in her will the financial means to build and maintain a school for poor boys in Ely.

The trust now provides direct financial assistance to the schools and students in Ely and their advancement of education.

The association is always looking for new members with a warm welcome and great company.

