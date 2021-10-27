Published: 12:46 PM October 27, 2021 Updated: 12:50 PM October 27, 2021

Retired murder detective, Russell Wate (pictured) has just released his first detective book 'Greed is a Powerful Motive' in an intense new crime series that he's working on. - Credit: Russell Wate

A retired senior homicide detective who is best known for investigating the murders of Soham girls Jessica Chapman and Holly Wells in August 2002, is now an author and has just released a new ‘gripping’ book.

Russell Wate is known both nationally and internationally for his work relating to the investigation of child deaths and safeguarding children.

He worked as a senior investigating officer in over 100 major crime cases, not only murders but also international kidnapping cases and large-scale paedophile enquiries.

He also completed a doctorate which has been published and read widely.

During his work, he received 14 commendations from judges and chief police officers.

Since retiring, Russell’s taken a new route, and has just released his first fast-pace detective book in an intense new crime series that he’s working on.

‘Greed is a Powerful Motive’ was released on October 26.

Having lived and breathed the same sort of investigations back during his detective days, the book is based on real-life events from the 1800s.

Russell however brings it into the modern day to showcase modern investigative techniques and to give an insight into his detective works.

“The book involved time investigating in India and capturing the sights and culture of the country,” said Russell.

“It builds a compelling court case at the conclusion of the book.”

Russell added: “The story’s central character is Alexander (Sandy) McFarlane, who at the start has secured a new role as a DCI attached to the Foreign & Commonwealth office in London.

“Sandy spends time in Ely, Cambridge and London and we discover who he is and what his life involves.

“The case he investigates is the suspicious death of a British accountant, Robert Smythe.

“He’s in India auditing an aid grant to build a solar panel farm in Vadodara.

“The grant is facilitated by a very rich and powerful Indian family, the Thakur’s.

“It transpires that Robert died as a result of arsenic poisoning; he is convinced it’s murder.”

You can purchase Robert’s book, ‘Greed is a Powerful Motive’ on Amazon as well as well-known book stores.