Peter is latest member to join the Rotary Club of Ely

Ely Rotary Club welcomes new member Peter Cairns. Seen here with president Richard Tyler and membership secretary John Dennick.. Picture: ELY ROTARY CLUB Archant

A semi retired lawyer, who moved from the Midlands to Ely to be closer to his family, is the latest member to join the Rotary Club of Ely.

Peter Cairns was welcomed by president Richard Tyler and membership secretary John Dennick.

Peter, was a lawyer in the Midlands and Worcestershire, where he had his own practice for more than 30 years.

“I chose Rotary for one or two reasons”, said Peter, “but was particularly influenced by the Rotary motto of Service above Self”.

Now semi retired, he likes to keep up to date on legal matters and enjoys keeping fit by playing a variety of sports, cycling and running. Peter and his wife, Marion, who have been married for almost 40 years, decided to move to Ely, partly influenced by the fact that their daughter, son in law and grandson Leo live here.

The club meets weekly in addition to special events like a family day out to Wicksteed Park on June 12 and organising Ely Aquafest in July.