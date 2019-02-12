Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Peter is latest member to join the Rotary Club of Ely

PUBLISHED: 16:58 25 February 2019

Ely Rotary Club welcomes new member Peter Cairns. Seen here with president Richard Tyler and membership secretary John Dennick.. Picture: ELY ROTARY CLUB

Ely Rotary Club welcomes new member Peter Cairns. Seen here with president Richard Tyler and membership secretary John Dennick.. Picture: ELY ROTARY CLUB

Archant

A semi retired lawyer, who moved from the Midlands to Ely to be closer to his family, is the latest member to join the Rotary Club of Ely.

Peter Cairns was welcomed by president Richard Tyler and membership secretary John Dennick.

Peter, was a lawyer in the Midlands and Worcestershire, where he had his own practice for more than 30 years.

“I chose Rotary for one or two reasons”, said Peter, “but was particularly influenced by the Rotary motto of Service above Self”.

Now semi retired, he likes to keep up to date on legal matters and enjoys keeping fit by playing a variety of sports, cycling and running. Peter and his wife, Marion, who have been married for almost 40 years, decided to move to Ely, partly influenced by the fact that their daughter, son in law and grandson Leo live here.

The club meets weekly in addition to special events like a family day out to Wicksteed Park on June 12 and organising Ely Aquafest in July.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Woman attacked in Wisbech,passers-by film it but don’t help and police give her the run around as they refuse to take statement until she takes a stand

Wisbech attack: Evidence of the black eye sustained by Wisbech attack victim on Friday, The photo was taken an hour or so after the incident that left her bruised and battered. Picture; JOHN ELWORTHY

Get your car washed for charity at Ely fire station

Ely Fire station is hosting a car wash in aid of The Fire Fighters Charity on Saturday March 16 between 10am and 4pm. Some of the station crew are pictured during their last charity car wash. Picture: PAUL HUDSON.

‘He wanted to keep cricket alive’: Dedicated cricketer and great-grandfather Percy Bulsara dies at 83

Dedicated cricketer and great-grandfather Percy Bulsara dies at 83. Picture: WELNEY CRICKET CLUB.

Dancing and fun at the mayor of Ely’s ball raises money for local charity Pos+bility

Mayor Councillor Mike Rouse hosts a ball at the Maltings, Ely, to raise money for Pos+bility. Picture: MIKE ROUSE

Busy roundabout in Ely set to see funding to ease congestion

The A10 Witchford Road roundabout that leads on to the A142 near the BP garage will see funding go towards improvements. Picture: GOOGLE EARTH

Most Read

Woman attacked in Wisbech,passers-by film it but don’t help and police give her the run around as they refuse to take statement until she takes a stand

Wisbech attack: Evidence of the black eye sustained by Wisbech attack victim on Friday, The photo was taken an hour or so after the incident that left her bruised and battered. Picture; JOHN ELWORTHY

Get your car washed for charity at Ely fire station

Ely Fire station is hosting a car wash in aid of The Fire Fighters Charity on Saturday March 16 between 10am and 4pm. Some of the station crew are pictured during their last charity car wash. Picture: PAUL HUDSON.

‘He wanted to keep cricket alive’: Dedicated cricketer and great-grandfather Percy Bulsara dies at 83

Dedicated cricketer and great-grandfather Percy Bulsara dies at 83. Picture: WELNEY CRICKET CLUB.

Dancing and fun at the mayor of Ely’s ball raises money for local charity Pos+bility

Mayor Councillor Mike Rouse hosts a ball at the Maltings, Ely, to raise money for Pos+bility. Picture: MIKE ROUSE

Busy roundabout in Ely set to see funding to ease congestion

The A10 Witchford Road roundabout that leads on to the A142 near the BP garage will see funding go towards improvements. Picture: GOOGLE EARTH

Latest from the Ely Standard

Construction firm headed by former Cambridgeshire enterprise board chairman Mark Reeve collapses with £12m owed to 420 creditors

Mark Reeve, chairman of Chalcroft Ltd and former chairman of Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Local Enterprise Partnership. His company has gone into liquidation with debts in excess of £12m. Picture; CHALCROFT

‘It’s right we punish people appropriately’: Lucy Frazer MP talks six-month sentences in BBC radio interview

Justice minister and SE Cambs MP Lucy Frazer who wants a ;'conversation' with the public about ending short term prison sentences for offenders but replacing them with what? Picture; LUCY FRAZER

Our appeal to Cambridgeshire residents running the 2019 Virgin Money London Marathon in April

Will you be running the 2019 London Marathon? We would love to hear from you. Picture: PA Archive/PA Images

Scrivens Opticians to raise money for Alzheimer’s Society at World Book Day 2019 in Ely

Staff at Scrivens Opticians and Hearing Centre in Ely are set to raise cash for the Alzheimer’s Society this World Book Day. Picture: SUPPLIED

Get your car washed for charity at Ely fire station

Ely Fire station is hosting a car wash in aid of The Fire Fighters Charity on Saturday March 16 between 10am and 4pm. Some of the station crew are pictured during their last charity car wash. Picture: PAUL HUDSON.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists