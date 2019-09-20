Local retail entrepreneur gives career talk at Ely support group

Jonathan James spoke at the Ely and District Parkinson's UK Support Group September meeting with lead volunteer Caroline Nicklinson. Picture: GROUP Archant

A local retail entrepreneur gave a talk about his career at an Ely support group.

Jonathan James spoke at the Ely and District Parkinson's UK Support Group September meeting.

He gave a personal insight into the retail business, which included his own journey through retail.

He recounted details of his first shop in 1989, in one of his father's unused barns where Jonathan sold mainly locally produced produce to his current significant store holding.

The group said that Jonathan's talk had been "amusing and enlightening" and the group wished him success in his future career in retail.

The Ely and District Parkinson's UK Support Group meet monthly.

The group offer offer information, friendship and support to local people with Parkinson's, their families and carers.

The number of people diagnosed with Parkinson's in the UK is about 145,000. That's around 1 adult in every 350.

For more information contact local lead volunteer Caroline Nicklinson cnicklinson@gmail.com or 07768956164.