Advanced search

Local retail entrepreneur gives career talk at Ely support group

20 September, 2019 - 12:38
Jonathan James spoke at the Ely and District Parkinson’s UK Support Group September meeting with lead volunteer Caroline Nicklinson. Picture: GROUP

Jonathan James spoke at the Ely and District Parkinson's UK Support Group September meeting with lead volunteer Caroline Nicklinson. Picture: GROUP

Archant

A local retail entrepreneur gave a talk about his career at an Ely support group.

Jonathan James spoke at the Ely and District Parkinson's UK Support Group September meeting.

He gave a personal insight into the retail business, which included his own journey through retail.

He recounted details of his first shop in 1989, in one of his father's unused barns where Jonathan sold mainly locally produced produce to his current significant store holding.

You may also want to watch:

The group said that Jonathan's talk had been "amusing and enlightening" and the group wished him success in his future career in retail.

The Ely and District Parkinson's UK Support Group meet monthly.

The group offer offer information, friendship and support to local people with Parkinson's, their families and carers.

The number of people diagnosed with Parkinson's in the UK is about 145,000. That's around 1 adult in every 350.

For more information contact local lead volunteer Caroline Nicklinson cnicklinson@gmail.com or 07768956164.

Most Read

Suzie Goes From A Size 32 to a Trim Size 12

Suzie Fletcher

Isleham police patrols increased as man is hospitalised after assault by group of youths

Police patrols in Isleham have increased after a man was hospitalised with serious injuries after he was reportedly assaulted by a group of youths in Isleham. Picture: WWW.THEBEECHESISLEHAM.CO.UK

Mayor Palmer promises electrifying decision making as it’s full steam ahead for starting work on Soham station by September 2020

Soham station then - and the future. Work could start on new station by September 2020 says Mayor Palmer. Picture' ARCHANT

‘This is just the start’: Protesters march through Ely High Street and ‘die in’ outside cathedral as they warn of ‘climate emergency’

Extinction Rebellion Ely shut down the city’s high street at the weekend and held a ‘die in’ outside the cathedral. Picture: Supplied / XR Ely

‘Stop Brexit’ Pippa to fight Lucy Frazer’s constituency of SE Cambs for the Lib Dems at the next election

Pippa Heylings has been selected by the Lib Dems to fight the SE Cambs consttiuency at the next general election. Her campaign will include a bid to stop Brexit. Picture; LIB DEMS

Most Read

Suzie Goes From A Size 32 to a Trim Size 12

Suzie Fletcher

Isleham police patrols increased as man is hospitalised after assault by group of youths

Police patrols in Isleham have increased after a man was hospitalised with serious injuries after he was reportedly assaulted by a group of youths in Isleham. Picture: WWW.THEBEECHESISLEHAM.CO.UK

Mayor Palmer promises electrifying decision making as it’s full steam ahead for starting work on Soham station by September 2020

Soham station then - and the future. Work could start on new station by September 2020 says Mayor Palmer. Picture' ARCHANT

‘This is just the start’: Protesters march through Ely High Street and ‘die in’ outside cathedral as they warn of ‘climate emergency’

Extinction Rebellion Ely shut down the city’s high street at the weekend and held a ‘die in’ outside the cathedral. Picture: Supplied / XR Ely

‘Stop Brexit’ Pippa to fight Lucy Frazer’s constituency of SE Cambs for the Lib Dems at the next election

Pippa Heylings has been selected by the Lib Dems to fight the SE Cambs consttiuency at the next general election. Her campaign will include a bid to stop Brexit. Picture; LIB DEMS

Latest from the Ely Standard

Local retail entrepreneur gives career talk at Ely support group

Jonathan James spoke at the Ely and District Parkinson’s UK Support Group September meeting with lead volunteer Caroline Nicklinson. Picture: GROUP

No experience required! Cambridgeshire village to form ‘community choir’ for big concert in November

No experience required! Wilburton to form community choir ahead of big church performance in November. Picture: Google Maps

‘People probably think I’m barking mad’: Ely pooch owner with nearly 10,000 followers on social media nominated at Animal Star Awards

Following Sage�s Way: A well-known East Cambs pooch who died in 2016 has had his online legacy continued in the form of three new pups. They are all nominated for a top prize at this year�s Animal Star Awards. Picture: Supplied

Ely youngster Harrison, 13, to brave the shave for Macmillan after his grandmother was diagnosed with bone marrow cancer

Youngster Harrison Evans from Ely will brave the shave for Macmillan after his grandmother was diagnosed with bone marrow cancer. Picture: Supplied/Macmillan

Isleham police patrols increased as man is hospitalised after assault by group of youths

Police patrols in Isleham have increased after a man was hospitalised with serious injuries after he was reportedly assaulted by a group of youths in Isleham. Picture: WWW.THEBEECHESISLEHAM.CO.UK
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists