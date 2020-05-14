Advanced search

Council’s retail advisers fear impact on Ely shops but 10 acre, £4m a year turn-over farm shops complex gets green light

PUBLISHED: 22:18 14 May 2020

An artists impression of the proposed

An artists impression of the proposed "high quality" food, business and retail destination at Harlock's Farm in Stuntney. Image: Lyons + Sleeman + Hoare Architects / Application's Design and Access Statement.

Lyons + Sleeman + Hoare

Councillors threw caution –and their own retail adviser’s hesitancy – to the wind to agree an upmarket £4m a year turnover retail park near Ely that could attract 170,000 visitors a year.

The development at Harlock's Farm in Stuntney will include retail, a cafe and a micro-brewery. Image: Lyons + Sleeman + Hoare Architects / Application's Design and Access Statement.The development at Harlock's Farm in Stuntney will include retail, a cafe and a micro-brewery. Image: Lyons + Sleeman + Hoare Architects / Application's Design and Access Statement.

A 10-acre site within Harlock’s Farm in Stuntney will house artisan shops, a café and a micro-brewery.

Around 30 jobs will be created on the farm off the A142 Soham Road between The Old Hall and Barcham Trees.

Harlock’s described it to East Cambridgeshire District Council planning committee as an “enticing small-scale destination” venture.

Projections considered by councillors included the view that “the venue would need to be in the order of same popularity as Ely Cathedral in terms of visitor numbers”.

The retail and destination development at Harlocks Farm, Stuntney is expected to attract visitors both local and further afield. Image: Lyons + Sleeman + Hoare Architects / Application's Design and Access Statement.The retail and destination development at Harlocks Farm, Stuntney is expected to attract visitors both local and further afield. Image: Lyons + Sleeman + Hoare Architects / Application's Design and Access Statement.

The council brought in retail specialists WYG who concluded that “there is sufficient doubt to suggest that impacts on existing centres might reach significant adverse levels and so the proposal should be refused”.

WYG noted that: “It is unclear how the proposal might operate and what target market it is seeking.

“In our view the applicant has failed to demonstrate why the proposal should be located in this rural location – the link to the farm rural location is unclear.”

The retail specialists felt it was unclear who might rent the retail units and so therefore it was difficult to assess the competitive overlap to Ely and Soham.

Their stark assessment, tempered slightly during lengthy exchanges with council officers, saw conditions attached to protect businesses in Ely, Soham and Littleport.

These, for example, ensure only an independent restaurant or café can open there, and must use where possible food sourced from the Harlocks farm estate.

“For the avoidance of doubt, produce sourced directly from Harlocks Farm Estate can include, but not be limited to, potatoes, onions, celery, venison, partridge, pheasant, and/or pigeon,” says one condition.

Harlock’s will be told to keep a register which can be inspected at any time by council officials to ensure “the primary shopping role of the local centres of Ely, Littleport and Soham” are not prejudiced,

Any retailer who has more than nine or more other outlets will be banned from taking space, again to protect local shops.

And any retailer locally who has been in business for a year before the complex opens will be prevented from moving there for the first three years.

Councillors were told by their officers that “as this would be a unique facility, and the first in the district, a careful approach was taken to ensure that the local centres of Ely, Soham and Littleport would not be adversely affected and remain resilient”.

Recommending approval, planning officers concluded: “The proposal would offer and contribute a unique experience to all visitors and tourists visiting the area whilst complementing the existing retail and leisure facilities within the local centres, and therefore boosting economy and tourism.”

The conditions also state there needs to be a dedicated amount of space for crafts people to make goods sold on site.

Consultees, the City of Ely Council, said they had no concerns other than to ensure shop units were restricted to artisan traders only.

“This was discussed at great length and a vote had to be taken on this application, with six members supporting it and four members against it,” said a report before the planning committee

Harlock’s told the council that apart from construction, the new retail outlet would create 30 full time equivalent jobs and benefit local supply chain.

And with linked trips to adjacent Barcham Trees and to the city itself, it will be boost tourism.

The proposed retail floorspace would be expected to generate a turnover of £3.88 million, potentially up to £4.32m at 2023.

It is anticipated that 55 per cent of this turnover would be generated by visitors living in the area.

Barlock’s potential occupiers could include independent or small-chain shops, cafes, restaurants, wine sellers / artisan brewer sales, delicatessen, butchery, health, speciality and lifestyle retail, as well as complementary activities such as cookery schools, gym / fitness space, children’s play”.

The site is separated by two adjoining fields from the Old Hall, Ely, a Jacobean manor house operation as an wedding venue which is owned by Harlock’s. Ironically as part of their application Harlock’s had to look at alternative sites previously identified for retail development.

These included The Grange, home to East Cambridgeshire Council which had been allocated with the Local Plan for 4,200 sq metres of retail space, 50 homes and open space,

But “given the lack of firm relocation options for the council” it was concluded that this was a non-starter.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ely Standard. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Council’s retail advisers fear impact on Ely shops but 10 acre, £4m a year turn-over farm shops complex gets green light

An artists impression of the proposed

Fourteen dogs and puppies stolen overnight from kennels near Wisbech

Fourteen dogs and puppies have been stolen in Upwell.

Large emergency response as lorry ‘leaves the road’ in two-HGV crash on A10

Huge emergency response to a crash on the A10 in Waterbeach. Picture: Twitter/@cambsfrs

Shocking pictures show damage left behind after bin lorry and HGV collide on A10

Shocking images show the scene after a bin lorry and large artic HGV collided on the A10 at Waterbeach. Picture: Terry Harris

Tigers stalwart Stacy makes first steps towards recovery from coronavirus

Ely Tigers player Stacy Mould has recovered from coronavirus after contracting the virus in April. Picture: FACEBOOK/ELY TIGERS RUGBY CLUB

Most Read

Council’s retail advisers fear impact on Ely shops but 10 acre, £4m a year turn-over farm shops complex gets green light

An artists impression of the proposed

Fourteen dogs and puppies stolen overnight from kennels near Wisbech

Fourteen dogs and puppies have been stolen in Upwell.

Large emergency response as lorry ‘leaves the road’ in two-HGV crash on A10

Huge emergency response to a crash on the A10 in Waterbeach. Picture: Twitter/@cambsfrs

Shocking pictures show damage left behind after bin lorry and HGV collide on A10

Shocking images show the scene after a bin lorry and large artic HGV collided on the A10 at Waterbeach. Picture: Terry Harris

Tigers stalwart Stacy makes first steps towards recovery from coronavirus

Ely Tigers player Stacy Mould has recovered from coronavirus after contracting the virus in April. Picture: FACEBOOK/ELY TIGERS RUGBY CLUB

Latest from the Ely Standard

Council’s retail advisers fear impact on Ely shops but 10 acre, £4m a year turn-over farm shops complex gets green light

An artists impression of the proposed

Range Rover driver who took bend on wrong side of road and caused fatal collision jailed for more than four years

Vytautas Kiminius, 35, was driving a Range Rover when he killed 46-year-old Rachel Radwell of Crane Avenue, Yaxley, just after 2am on November 12, 2018, on the B1095, Ramsey Road, Peterborough.

Following the the cancellation of their spring programme of events due to the coronavirus pandemic, Cambridgeshire County Council’s new service was will allow residents to watch, and participate in arts and culture performances and workshops. Over the next few weeks, there will be a mixture of live streamed performances, live workshops, videos, downloads for families and a series of collaborative activities where everyone can participate. A musical highlight is the Discover Florence Nightingale workshop, where musician and songwriter Louise Jordan invites attendees into the world of Florence Nightingale through song-writing. Children can also enjoy the programme thanks to interactive workshops, including one from Scoop Magic, which teaches simple magic tricks using everyday objects around the home. Also, some of the events will be signed or subtitled, all marked on the website. These offerings include inclusive storytelling for young children and those with complex needs, with sensory musical theatre company Collar and Cuffs. Joanne Gray, head of The Library Presents team and partnerships, projects and funding manager, said: “With usual work postponed or cancelled, like many others, artists are struggling. “Through our digital programme we have been able offer the opportunity for paid work and artists have said that the opportunity to do something creative for an audience is extremely valuable at the moment. “We were amazed by the number of artists who put forward fantastic offers for this programme. “We look forward to being able to visit our network of local libraries and host events in them again in the future and hope to keep a version of this new digital offer for audiences to enjoy too.” ‘The Library Presents’ is run by Cambs County Council working with Babylon ARTS and funded by Arts Council England. Hedley Swain, Arts Council England’s area director for the South East, said: “As well as providing people with an essential opportunity to access arts and culture from their homes, it also offers incredibly important paid opportunities for artists that have been deeply affected by these challenging times.” Visit www.cambridgeshire.gov.uk/arts or search @TheLibraryPresents on Facebook. The timetable will be updated weekly with events from the digital programme.

‘The Library Presents’ is now online for residents to enjoy and to make the most of during quarantine. Edalia is one of the shows. Picture: CAMBS COUNTY COUNCIL

Young footballers smash their target to conquer Wembley lockdown feat

The Haddenham Rovers Under 12 Girls team covered over 200 miles between the village and Wembley Stadium to raise money for the Addenbrooke�s Charitable Trust. Picture: SUBMITTED

McDonald’s drive-thrus across Fenland and Cambridgeshire to re-open ‘by early June’

McDonald�s drive-thrus across Cambridgeshire and the Fens are set to re-open next month, according to the chief executive officer. Picture: Google Maps
Drive 24