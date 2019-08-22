GCSE results 2019: 59 per cent of students at Ely College score grades 4-9 in English and mathematics

Pupils at Ely College have opened their GCSE results and 59 per cent of students achieved grades 4-9 in English and mathematics. Picture: Clare Butler / ARCHANT Archant

The envelopes have been opened in Ely and 59 per cent of pupils at Ely College achieved grades 4-9 in their GCSE English and mathematics.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Richard Spencer, college principal, has already congratulated all of his pupils, he said they were "very pleasing results".

Thirty nine per cent of students at the East Cambridgeshire school achieved the top 5 to 9 grades in English and mathematics.

Sixty one GCSE entries were graded the new 'Grade 9', which is awarded to the top three per cent of students in the country.

In total, 172 GCSEs were awarded at either grades 8 or 9 (equivalent to at least the old A*), compared with just 91 at that level in 2017.

The results come after Ely College was rated 'Good with Outstanding features' by OFSTED in June this year.

Mr Spencer said: "I'd like to congratulate all of our students and their families on these very pleasing results.

"We are delighted to have maintained the significant improvements made in recent years, and are particularly pleased that so many students have secured the very top grades.

"The excellent results today reflect a great deal of hard work from our students and my wonderful staff.

You may also want to watch:

"Ely College is this year launching our new motto: 'An exceptional college for an exceptional community'.

"Now that we have been found to be a 'Good' school with 'Outstanding' features, we are determined to build further on this success in the years to come.

"I wish all of our students every success as they move onto further education or training, and am excited to be welcoming more students than ever before back to our own Bishop Laney Sixth Form."

Individual high performers:

Rose Beckman - 9 GCSEs at Grade 9, 2 GCSEs at Grade 8

Aren Clark - 7 GCSEs at Grade 9, 3 GCSEs at Grade 7, 1 GCSE at Grade 6

Abbie Staines - 4 GCSEs at Grade 9, 5 GCSEs at Grade 8, 1 GCSE at Grade 6, 1 BTEC at Starred Distinction

Charlotte Mould - 3 GCSEs at Grade 9, 4 GCSEs at Grade 8, 2 GCSES at Grade 7, 1 GCSE at Grade 6, 1 BTEC at Starred Distinction

Lillian Seaman - 3 GCSEs at Grade 9, 5 GCSEs at Grade 8, 2 GCSEs at Grade 7, 1 GCSE at Grade 6

Caitlin Oakes - 4 GCSEs at Grade 9, 3 GCSEs at Grade 8, 1 GCSE at Grade 7, 2 GCSEs at Grade 6