GCSE results 2019: Seventy five per cent of students at Soham Village College achieve A*-C grades in English and maths

Pupils at Soham Village College opening up their GCSE results on Thursday, August 22. Picture: Supplied / SVC Supplied / SVC

A Soham headteacher has said she is "very pleased" after 75 per cent of her pupils achieved A*-C grades in their GCSE English and maths.

Jon Hampson, head of Soham Village College, has congratulated his students this afternoon (August 22) after they opened up their results envelopes.

As well as 75 per cent achieving A*-C grades, more than 100 students managed to get the equivalent of an A*-A in three more subjects.

Stand-out successors were including Benjamin Revie who gained the top grade in nine of his subjects.

Other students who achieved the very highest grade in many of their subjects included Max Airey; Adam Bristow and Millie Churley.

Alex Hendrich; Hannah Meeks; Emilie Paillot; Eloise Satchell; Charlotte Simpson; Kristiaan Winkel and George Wood.

Mr Hampson said: "We are once again very pleased that students of all abilities have received excellent results which reflect their hard work and commitment.

"We congratulate them and wish them every success for the next phase of their education or training."