Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

GCSE results 2019: Seventy five per cent of students at Soham Village College achieve A*-C grades in English and maths

PUBLISHED: 16:35 22 August 2019 | UPDATED: 16:57 22 August 2019

Pupils at Soham Village College opening up their GCSE results on Thursday, August 22. Picture: Supplied / SVC

Pupils at Soham Village College opening up their GCSE results on Thursday, August 22. Picture: Supplied / SVC

Supplied / SVC

A Soham headteacher has said she is "very pleased" after 75 per cent of her pupils achieved A*-C grades in their GCSE English and maths.

Pupils at Soham Village College opening up their GCSE results on Thursday, August 22. Picture: Supplied / SVCPupils at Soham Village College opening up their GCSE results on Thursday, August 22. Picture: Supplied / SVC

Jon Hampson, head of Soham Village College, has congratulated his students this afternoon (August 22) after they opened up their results envelopes.

As well as 75 per cent achieving A*-C grades, more than 100 students managed to get the equivalent of an A*-A in three more subjects.

You may also want to watch:

Stand-out successors were including Benjamin Revie who gained the top grade in nine of his subjects.

Pupils at Soham Village College opening up their GCSE results on Thursday, August 22. Picture: Supplied / SVCPupils at Soham Village College opening up their GCSE results on Thursday, August 22. Picture: Supplied / SVC

Other students who achieved the very highest grade in many of their subjects included Max Airey; Adam Bristow and Millie Churley.

Alex Hendrich; Hannah Meeks; Emilie Paillot; Eloise Satchell; Charlotte Simpson; Kristiaan Winkel and George Wood.

Mr Hampson said: "We are once again very pleased that students of all abilities have received excellent results which reflect their hard work and commitment.

"We congratulate them and wish them every success for the next phase of their education or training."

Most Read

INTERVIEW: What traders think should be done to revive shopping in Ely High Street

What traders think should be done to revive shopping in Ely High Street. Wendy Gamble, from lighting and gift shop Kays of Ely. Picture: MIKE ROUSE

Driver who assaulted motorist with car keys after believing they ‘pulled in front of him’ on main Cambridgeshire road is sentenced

Footage shows a Mercedes driver sprinting towards another motorist and assaulting them with car keys on the A14. Picture: Supplied / Cambs Cops

GCSE results 2019: 59 per cent of students at Ely College score grades 4-9 in English and mathematics

Pupils at Ely College have opened their GCSE results and 59 per cent of students achieved grades 4-9 in English and mathematics. Picture: ELY COLLEGE

Mayor Palmer submits £264m A10 bid - fingers crossed this could signal the beginning of the end for nightmare travel between Ely and Cambridge

Mayor James Palmer who has submitted a £264m bid on behalf of the Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Combined Authority to start work on dualling of the A10 between Ely and Cambridge. Picture; RMG

GCSE results 2019: Witchford Village College principal Daniel Baxby praises hard-working students on exam results day

Witchford Village College principal Daniel Baxby has praised his hard-working students on GCSE results day. Picture: Supplied

Most Read

INTERVIEW: What traders think should be done to revive shopping in Ely High Street

What traders think should be done to revive shopping in Ely High Street. Wendy Gamble, from lighting and gift shop Kays of Ely. Picture: MIKE ROUSE

Driver who assaulted motorist with car keys after believing they ‘pulled in front of him’ on main Cambridgeshire road is sentenced

Footage shows a Mercedes driver sprinting towards another motorist and assaulting them with car keys on the A14. Picture: Supplied / Cambs Cops

GCSE results 2019: 59 per cent of students at Ely College score grades 4-9 in English and mathematics

Pupils at Ely College have opened their GCSE results and 59 per cent of students achieved grades 4-9 in English and mathematics. Picture: ELY COLLEGE

Mayor Palmer submits £264m A10 bid - fingers crossed this could signal the beginning of the end for nightmare travel between Ely and Cambridge

Mayor James Palmer who has submitted a £264m bid on behalf of the Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Combined Authority to start work on dualling of the A10 between Ely and Cambridge. Picture; RMG

GCSE results 2019: Witchford Village College principal Daniel Baxby praises hard-working students on exam results day

Witchford Village College principal Daniel Baxby has praised his hard-working students on GCSE results day. Picture: Supplied

Latest from the Ely Standard

‘Exactly the sort of thing that the village has been calling out for a long time’ - how happiness in Haddenham is a burger van in the car park

Happiness for some in Haddenham is the decision to grant a licence for this burger van to operate nightly from the social club car park. But not everyone was in agreement, as a council sub committee was to hear. Picture; APPLICANT

Heroin addict mum from Wisbech spared jail after judge tells her - and second defendant too - that they both need help

Michelle Wright of Wisbech was spared jail for dealing and taking heroin after a judge decided she needed help. A second woman was also spared jail for similar offences. . Photo: Lisa Selby/Bluebaglife

Ely police station falls silent as colleagues honour the memory of Oxfordshire police officer killed whilst attending a burglary

A symbolic lone helmet posted to the Policing East Cambridgeshire Facebook page as part of a tribute to PC Andrew Harper (right) who was killed whilst on duty. Ely officers held a minute's silence to honour their fallen colleague. Picture; POLICE

REVIEW: Angel Has Fallen is an edge of your seat ultra-violent action blockbuster with a deeper message about unnecessary war at its heart

Gerard Butler returns as special agent Mike Banning in Angel Has Fallen. Picture: LIGHT CINEMA WISBECH

Local athlete will be supporting EACH as he competes for Great Britain in Triathlon World Championship in Switzerland

EACH: There is just a week to go until a Waterbeach athlete flies the flag for Great Britain at the Triathlon World Championships in Switzerland.The photo shows Jonathon Clarke in his British kit and EACH’s Lottie Driver alongside representatives of the companies that have sponsored Jonathon.Picture; EACH
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists