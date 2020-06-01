Advanced search

Residents across Cambridgeshire urged to share their coronavirus memories for national archive project

PUBLISHED: 12:38 01 June 2020 | UPDATED: 12:38 01 June 2020

People have already been sharing their stories from the coronavirus pandemic as part of a national archive project. Pictures: HERITAGE FOR ALL

People have already been sharing their stories from the coronavirus pandemic as part of a national archive project. Pictures: HERITAGE FOR ALL

Archant

Residents across Cambridgeshire are being encouraged to show how they have been affected by the coronavirus pandemic by sharing videos and memories as part of a national archive project.

People have already been sharing their stories from the coronavirus pandemic as part of a national archive project. Picture: HERITAGE FOR ALLPeople have already been sharing their stories from the coronavirus pandemic as part of a national archive project. Picture: HERITAGE FOR ALL

Organised by community interest company Heritage For All, the ‘MyCovid19Story’ project, which started in Soham, aims to compile everyday experiences of the lockdown for future generations and accessed by historians looking back on life in the UK in 2020.

People are encouraged to upload short videos of life during the pandemic to create authentic records of how people have been affected during the crisis, which will in turn act as a collection of oral memories.

Former archaeologist Frank Crosby, from Soham and co-founder and director of Tricolor Ltd. that has helped deliver regeneration initiatives, directs the project and has worked with museums and archives across the UK to connect audiences with their heritage.

“We feel that the lives of all sorts of people should be documented now so historians can understand how they were impacted by the health threats and confinement during lockdown,” he said.

People have already been sharing their stories from the coronavirus pandemic as part of a national archive project. Picture: HERITAGE FOR ALLPeople have already been sharing their stories from the coronavirus pandemic as part of a national archive project. Picture: HERITAGE FOR ALL

“Being based in Cambridgeshire, we would welcome submissions from local people so we can document this era in modern life.”

A range of different stories is being sought after, such as from those who have had the virus, and with more people sharing their thoughts, Mr Crosby believes more voices can be heard and kept for years to come.

“The people who have taken part already have provided some varied stories, ranging from people living alone to those seeing their businesses impacted by the lockdown,” he said.

“We want to hear about home-schooling, being furloughed, working from home, and about having the virus itself.

People have already been sharing their stories from the coronavirus pandemic as part of a national archive project. Picture: HERITAGE FOR ALLPeople have already been sharing their stories from the coronavirus pandemic as part of a national archive project. Picture: HERITAGE FOR ALL

“Speaking in their own words, it resonates far more than the official versions of the past few months. By gathering more, we can ensure their voices are heard to share their experiences for future generations.”

Anyone wanting to get involved has to film a short video on a smartphone or tablet, then upload it to the MyCovid19Story Facebook group or email to heritageforallCIC@gmail.com.

The Facebook group features a simple upload tool, which allows users to save pre-recorded videos for the archive.

For more information, visit https://heritageforall.org.uk/ or go to the MyCovid19Story Facebook page.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ely Standard. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

‘They arrived in taxis with full crates of beers and bottles of spirits’ - eyewitness tells of ‘festival’ atmosphere by the river in Ely

With temperatures soaring, the ideal day to take a stroll along the riverside in Ely. Stop for a drink or coffee. Chat to family and friends. Just like any other weekend. Picture; VALENTINE BOOTH

Aerial footage shows devastation of Fens fire that destroyed farmer’s crisp factory with ‘generations of work all just gone’

Blaze at Corkers Crisps factory at Pymoor. Firefighters were called on Saturday and at one time 60 firefighters from three counties helped tackle the blaze. Picture; AERIAL VIEW SOLUTIONS

Fire crews work through the night to fully bring Corkers Crisps factory blaze under control

Scene from Pymoor near Ely overnight as aerial appliances continue to tackle the blaze at Corkers Crisps factory. Picture; CAMBS FIRE AND RESCUE

Labrador shocks owners after giving birth to 14 puppies in ‘biggest litter in history’

Six-year-old Bella gave birth to 14 puppies in April in what is believed to be the biggest labrador litter in history. Picture: Geoff Robinson

‘We’ve not had British people working here for 20-odd years’ – Farm hails ‘legendary’ response to lockdown job appeal

New recruits at G's Group working inside a celery rig. Picture: G's Group

Most Read

‘They arrived in taxis with full crates of beers and bottles of spirits’ - eyewitness tells of ‘festival’ atmosphere by the river in Ely

With temperatures soaring, the ideal day to take a stroll along the riverside in Ely. Stop for a drink or coffee. Chat to family and friends. Just like any other weekend. Picture; VALENTINE BOOTH

Aerial footage shows devastation of Fens fire that destroyed farmer’s crisp factory with ‘generations of work all just gone’

Blaze at Corkers Crisps factory at Pymoor. Firefighters were called on Saturday and at one time 60 firefighters from three counties helped tackle the blaze. Picture; AERIAL VIEW SOLUTIONS

Fire crews work through the night to fully bring Corkers Crisps factory blaze under control

Scene from Pymoor near Ely overnight as aerial appliances continue to tackle the blaze at Corkers Crisps factory. Picture; CAMBS FIRE AND RESCUE

Labrador shocks owners after giving birth to 14 puppies in ‘biggest litter in history’

Six-year-old Bella gave birth to 14 puppies in April in what is believed to be the biggest labrador litter in history. Picture: Geoff Robinson

‘We’ve not had British people working here for 20-odd years’ – Farm hails ‘legendary’ response to lockdown job appeal

New recruits at G's Group working inside a celery rig. Picture: G's Group

Latest from the Ely Standard

‘They arrived in taxis with full crates of beers and bottles of spirits’ - eyewitness tells of ‘festival’ atmosphere by the river in Ely

With temperatures soaring, the ideal day to take a stroll along the riverside in Ely. Stop for a drink or coffee. Chat to family and friends. Just like any other weekend. Picture; VALENTINE BOOTH

Ely Hero delivers 200 pairs of donated shoes to charity

Ely Hero Fleur Patten drove to Shoe Aid UK’s headquarters in Nottingham to deliver 200 pairs of shoes which had been donated by the people of Ely. Picture: FLEUR PATTEN

Residents across Cambridgeshire urged to share their coronavirus memories for national archive project

People have already been sharing their stories from the coronavirus pandemic as part of a national archive project. Pictures: HERITAGE FOR ALL

What a night as colourful tractor convoy raises thousands for Magpas in magnificent Fen tribute to key workers

It was all about tractors on the final night of the NHS clap for heroes in this part of the Fens. We caught up with the event as the farming community came together to show their support and love for the NHS and our magnificent care workers, including 20-month-old Cass Porter (left). Pictures; EMMA JOHNSON/BRIAN HEMMENT

‘Convoy of love and thanks’ by HGV drivers across the Fens raises more than £18,000 to support NHS charity

The NHS truckers convoy turned up at Peterborough City Hospital to present more than �18,000 to hospital charities. On the same night the clap for heroes saw 300 motor bikes and 50 taxis join in. It was a spectacular moment, Picture: TERRY HARRIS
Drive 24