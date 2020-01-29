Advanced search

'It's one of those images you'll never get out of your mind': Brave Stretham residents speak out after saving neighbour from burning building

PUBLISHED: 11:17 29 January 2020 | UPDATED: 11:17 29 January 2020

Residents in Stretham helped save their neighbour from a bungalow fire. From left: Kevin Jugg, Milton Rowlands and Jamie Dama. Picture: DAN MASON

Residents in Stretham helped save their neighbour from a bungalow fire. From left: Kevin Jugg, Milton Rowlands and Jamie Dama. Picture: DAN MASON

The man who first spotted a resident stranded in a burning building in Stretham said it is "one of those images you will never get out of your mind".

The aftermath following a bungalow fire on Berry Green, Stretham, where residents helped save their neighbour. Pictures: DAN MASON

Milton Rowlands, 21, left his home on Berry Green last Friday (January 24) to go for a walk, when he saw flames engulfing the front window of a bungalow.

"That is when I had to come out and scream for help," Milton said.

"I tried to break the window to let more smoke out and to breathe.

"It was one of those weird moments where you just went in and had to act."

The aftermath following a bungalow fire on Berry Green, Stretham, where residents helped save their neighbour. Pictures: DAN MASON

Milton's calls for help were heard by neighbours Jamie Dama, 33 who was getting ready for bed, and Kevin Jugg, 52, who pulled the man weighing around 18 stone from the building.

"I ran outside, no shoes on; I could see the bloke laying there on the floor in the front room," Jamie said.

"I remember going up to the front door, thinking to myself 'I cannot do this'. It was so hard to breathe.

"I was grabbing him under his arms and saying 'you will be all right', and I kept slipping.

The aftermath following a bungalow fire on Berry Green, Stretham, where residents helped save their neighbour. Pictures: DAN MASON

"We dragged him to the front door and it took six men to lift him. When we came out, fresh air has never felt so good."

Kevin, who has known the man for over 30 years, was alerted to the fire by his daughter before stepping into the blaze.

"She ran into my bedroom; I literally went outside and did not even think," Kevin said.

"Jamie was there and I think he was struggling, so I just grabbed them both.

The aftermath following a bungalow fire on Berry Green, Stretham, where residents helped save their neighbour. Pictures: DAN MASON

"You cannot really describe it; it happened so quickly. If it were not for all of us, it would have been a different outcome."

Firefighters used two hose reels and one jet to extinguish the fire, before the man was driven to hospital and treated for serious burns.

But those who risked their lives for their neighbour do not want to be seen as 'heroes'.

"Everyone said we were heroes, but if it wasn't for Milton, it could have been so much worse," Jamie said.

The aftermath following a bungalow fire on Berry Green, Stretham, where residents helped save their neighbour. Pictures: DAN MASON

"I am really proud for going in and pulling him out.

"Someone asked me 'would you do it again?' If I was in the same situation, I would be there to try and get him out, if not I would regret it.

"I am more shocked than proud, but I am proud for Kev, Jamie and Reece and the ones that got him out, and proud that everyone came out to help," Milton added.

A fundraiser has been set up by Stretham resident Amanda Coleman to help recover any financial loss to those men or others involved in the incident.

NON-LEAGUE FOOTBALL: Bad traffic can’t stop Lloyd Groves from arriving in time to lead to Soham Town Rangers to glory

Soham Town Rangers player-coach Lloyd Groves in action earlier this season. Picture: DUNCAN LAMONT

Popular Fenland entertainer John Crowe dies aged 68

Popular Fenland entertainer John Crowe dies aged 68. Picture: MIKE ROUSE

Ely family left devastated after home burgled whilst at hospital bedside of seriously ill 10-month-old baby

Almost £3,000 has been raised for the family of Ely ?fighter? Loki after thieves break into Caye and Jason Bream's specially-adapted house in Barway and stole £5,000 of tools. They also tossed Loki's medical equipment around and stole some of the 10-month-old's Christmas presents. Picture: GOFUNDME

‘Bravest, strongest and most selfless person’ - Cambridgeshire mum dies after battling rare lung disease

Brave mother-of-three Rachel Clements from Cambridgeshire has sadly passed away. Pictured here with her children. Picture: FAMILY.
