Fordham pub plans to erect marquees for summer events but residents fear disruption

The White Pheasant in Fordham has seen objections to their marquee plans. Photo: SUBMITTED Archant

Plans to erect marquees for live music events outside of a Cambridgeshire village pub have caused concern among residents who fear “excessive noise” will disrupt family life.

The White Pheasant, in Fordham, lodged plans two weeks ago for marquees to be put up for events and live music from March 1 to September 30 each year.

Neighbours say they fear a repeat of last year when “the music noise was excessive and continued into the early hours”.

However, bosses at the pub in Market Street say that during last summer they only held five events on a Bank Holiday weekend and live coverage of the World Cup matches.

Calvin Holland, chef and owner, said that he felt it was “pathetic” that a select few had lodged objections over the marquees which were to hold events for the benefit of the community.

He explained: “These plans are for our garden parties to make things a bit nicer and I am disappointed that there are a few who don’t support this.

“The events are held on a Bank Holiday Sunday and the music finishes by 11pm.

“We are predominantly a fine dining pub but we wanted to branch out into these events as a positive experience for the community, and I’m pleased that there are hundreds in Fordham who do enjoy these.

“We have done all we can to make sure that people are aware of the marquees but we understand that we are never going to please everybody.”

Last year those living in Scabious Gardens that backs on to pub, complained to the council - with visits taking place from licensing and the environment agency.

Officers visited and noise levels decreased.

During the winter months the marquees are dismantled.

But objectors argue that may granting permission it would lead to a repeat of last year’s noise, which would cause “significant disruption to family life in a family village”.

One resident from Scabious Gardens, wrote: “These outside events were akin to night club party events with very loud music, alcohol and live outside TV events with persistent high levels of noise throughout the days of the week.

“It is not only the events but the preparation leading up to these events. Quite often the Pheasant would have their outside speakers blaring from early morning, making it impossible for those in the surrounding family homes to sit out in their gardens or open their windows.”

Another added: “We found it difficult to sleep with the very loud noise, footfall and the fact that the entertainment would not cease until nearly midnight.”

A decision will be made in the coming weeks on whether the marquees will be approved by East Cambridgeshire District Council.

The White Pheasant first opened its doors in August 2013 and holds two AA rosettes for culinary excellence.