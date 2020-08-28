Ely residents donate over 500 items of footwear for charity

Residents in Ely came together as over 500 items of footwear were collected and donated to help Shoe Aid. Picture: FLEUR PATTEN

Over 500 items of footwear were collected and donated by Ely residents in aid of charity.



Fleur Patten and friends from Miles of Smiles helped collect the items for Shoe Aid, as well as hand-painted rocks for the charity to use during September.

As well as Ely, Fleur has also supported Shoe Aid across the midlands and interviewed on local radio as the charity aims to raise awareness of the issues on footwear poverty in the UK and abroad.

“We are also expanding internationally and working to have Shoe Aid active in Australia and surrounding regions to begin the work of reducing footwear poverty there and impacting the environment from reducing footwear waste,” Fleur said.

Residents are being encouraged to donate £3 for ‘Steptember’, where donations will go towards supplying suitable footwear for different purposes, such as helping find someone a new job.



Shoe Aid is also running events on Tuesdays during September to help schools provide footwear for children whose families cannot afford school shoes for their child.

To learn more about Shoe Aid, email info@shoeaid.co.uk.





