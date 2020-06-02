Advanced search

Nature lovers create a touch of community garden art amid lockdown

PUBLISHED: 11:50 02 June 2020 | UPDATED: 11:50 02 June 2020

Nature lovers have been making their own art creations in the Peacocks Meadow Woodland Garden in Littleport during the coronavirus lockdown. Pictures: SUPPLIED

They may not have been able to hold their usual family-friendly events this summer, but that has not stopped nature lovers from having fun.

Residents have been showing off their art creations to brighten up the Peacocks Meadow Woodland Garden in Littleport to paint a smile on peoples’ faces during their daily exercise.

Organisers were supposed to hold a range of events including an eco-fest in July, which were postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

However, Joanne Coe, leader of The Port Youth Club, has assembled a team of helpers to create magical displays in the garden, with other members of the local community following suit with their own crafty contributions.

A spokeswoman for Friends of the Woodland Garden, said: “We were saddened that all our events were put on hold. So, I put out a call for people to hang their own art works in the garden to lift people’s spirits.

“I could not believe my eyes when, very quickly, the garden started to fill up with ingenious and beautiful creations, mostly made from recycled materials.”

The gardens were brought back to life following a campaign to kick-start plans for a community asset there as former allotments had become overgrown and an access strip through to Parsons Lane was leased by Sanctuary Housing.

The spokeswoman added: “I’d like to encourage the community to feel welcome to continue adding your own art pieces. That way, we’ll create a delightful walk-through gallery over the summer.”

For more information, visit the Peacocks Meadow Facebook page.

