County council calls on residents to share views on solar farm plans

PUBLISHED: 17:28 07 May 2020

Residents and businesses are being encouraged to share their views and learn more about the planned developments at North Angle Solar Farm in Soham. Picture: SUBMITTED

Residents and businesses are being encouraged to share their views and learn more about the planned developments at North Angle Solar Farm in Soham. Picture: SUBMITTED

Residents and businesses are being encouraged to share their views on a proposal to develop a solar farm in East Cambridgeshire.

A social campaign, survey and online events are being ran by Cambridgeshire County Council this month to learn more about the planned developments at North Angle Solar Farm in Soham ahead of a full planning application being submitted.

The site, which is located south of the existing Triangle solar farm in the town, has been earmarked by the council to produce and store electricity as part of its vision to deliver net zero carbon emissions for the region by 2050.

Cllr Josh Schumann, deputy leader at East Cambridgeshire District Council and chair of the commercial and investment committee at Cambridgeshire County Council, said: “This project could fund the continuation and development of frontline services.

“It’s also a way to ensure that we’re looking at smarter, more sustainable energy solutions for the future of our region.”

An event will take place on Zoom for those wanting to learn more about the North Angle Solar Farm development on Wednesday, May 13 at 6pm.

To join, go to https://zoom.us/j/112409311 or for more information, visit www.mlei.co.uk.

